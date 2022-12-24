OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays.

Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).

Michael J. Laskowski is artistic director of Vintage Theater, which he started in 2013. In addition to his theater, Laskowski is active as an actor and director in other groups in the region.

The Vintage Theatre season, in Laskowski’s description:

“Our first production is ‘Jake’s Women’ by America’s most well-known playwright, Neil Simon.

“Jake, a novelist who is more successful in fiction than in real life, is in a marital crisis. He daydreams of the past and present women in his life. The comic and touching flashbacks are occasionally interrupted by women of the real world.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 30-April 1.

“The second production is a mystery drama by Jeffery Hatcher called ‘Scotland Road.’

“Set in 1999, a young woman is found floating on an iceberg and dressed in early 20th century clothing. When asked who she is, she only says one word: ‘Titanic’. While at a hospital, she is questioned and studied by a psychiatrist and a historian who is a descendant of John Jacob Astor to determine if she is insane or simply a fraud.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 28-30.

Laskowski explains the company: “We only do two shows per season, and one of the things we do to set ourselves apart from other theatre companies is we pride ourselves on offering variety to our audiences. Like we will do one classical and one contemporary, or a comedy and a drama, or something unknown to Wisconsin audiences and then one mainstream. We never want to be the competition with other theater companies because art is built on collaboration, we simply want to be another option.”