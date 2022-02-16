SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two casts of Sheboygan Theatre Company will present Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info: stcshows.org.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 (cast B), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 (cast A), 2 p.m. Feb. 20 (cast B), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 (cast B), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 (cast A), 2 p.m. Feb. 26 (cast A) and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 (cast B).

Directing is Dan Burkey, who has directed locally and is founder of Mad Yarn Theatre Company.

Performing:

As Vanya: Daniel Hennell (cast A) and Aaron Covey (cast B).

As Sonia: Gail Bray (cast A) and Kerri Rank (cast B).

As Masha: Judith Ann Maupin (cast A) and Nannette Bulebosh (cast B).

As Spike: Tom Roberts.

As Nina: Elizabeth Kaufmann (cast A) and Kim Xiong (cast B).

As Cassandra: Barbara Alvarez.

The play is billed as a comedy, though it contains serious tones.

Snapshot: A brother and sister, Vanya and Sonia, are living in the house of their deceased parents, whose penchant for the works of Anton Chekhov are the cause for their names and that of their sister, Masha. A star, Masha has been supporting her siblings. She arrives with Spike, her latest boy toy, with news that she is going to sell the house. In the mix is a clairvoyant maid.

A glimpse from a review of a previous area production: “Some plays come at you – WHOOSH – with unexpected energy and turns.”