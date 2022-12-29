Some of the acts coming to Ashwaubenon PAC early in 2023.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host a variety of visiting and local acts during early 2023, along with school performances. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

The lineup:

+ Frank’s Tribute and the All-Star Band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

+ “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash” – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

+ The MadHatters – 1 p.m. Feb. 4.

+ “BritBeat: A Tribute to the Beatles” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

+ “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets – Call Us Old Fashioned: The Supper Club Tour” – 7:30 p.m. March 18.

+ “AVB Community Band: We Believe in Variety” – 7 p.m. March 20.

+ Mutts Gone Nuts – 1 and 4 p.m. March 26.

+ The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – 7:30 p.m. April 1.

+ “Alive Again: A Tribute to Chicago” – 7:30 p.m. April 7.

+ “Splish Splash: The Music of Bobby Darin” – 7:30 p.m. April 14.

+ “AVB Community Band: We Believe in Passion” – 7 p.m. April 17.

+ “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carol King” – 7:30 p.m. April 29.

+ “AVB Community Band: We Believe in Rock and Roll” – 7 p.m. May 15.

The facility is funded through the Village of Ashwaubenon and situated on school district property in the northwest sector of the Ashwaubenon High School campus at the corner of Willard Drive and South Ridge Road. Usage is shared nearly 50/50 between the schools and community.

The look of the hall is that of a community/school district making a statement: The performing arts count.