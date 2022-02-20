GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Going to a play is more than seeing a play.

Many of the theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin are surrounded by stories.

We have more than 30 places that put on plays in our region, and interesting sights grace many of them.

Phoenix Players of Clintonville added a display from a pinkalicious flamingo collection that connected with a play on stage.

At Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, “Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” a play that was set in a huntin’ cabin in “da” woods, came with souvenir deer antlers in “da” lobby.

In Menominee, Michigan, an opera house was put to use for the first time since the 1950s. The audience sat in the backstage area watching the musical “The Last Five Years” while looking out into the empty, haunting seating shell.

Northern Sky Theater in Door County built a firepit in Peninsula State Park surrounded by large stones and log stumps for after-show gatherings for songs and stories.

The company liked the idea so much it has another setup, with limestone seats, at its other theater near Fish Creek.

The 1883 Oshkosh Grand has all kinds of historic looks around the building. In the men’s restroom, posters from way back catch the eye.

People love to picnic and catch the sunsets over the bay of Green Bay at Peninsula Players Theatre south of Fish Creek.

And only that theater has a plaque at its entrance that connects it to Shakespeare’s celebrated Globe theater in London, England.

You could run into a celebrity at a play in Fond du Lac – well, sort of… a cardboard cutout Dolly Parton.

Architectural delights fill some of our community show places in Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Sheboygan.

Part 2 of this feature will appear next Sunday, Feb. 27.