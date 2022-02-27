GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s fun and exciting going to Broadway shows.

But some of our theaters have sights you’ll only find here.

This column continues a look at special experiences in our region that started with a column Sunday, Feb. 20, linked here:

New York City is the mecca of American theater, but I like the fascinating stuff around here.

We have our own Broadway Theatre – that’s its name. It’s in De Pere, and there’s a splashy theatrical look on the building.

Only in Sturgeon Bay could we find a whole summer season of plays done in a church parking lot on a trailer as a stage. Rogue Theater did that.

Speeches by famous Americans performed on the Fourth of July were special.

On Broadway, you do not take a walk in the woods to see a play, like at Northern Sky Theater at Peninsula State Park in Door County.

Those plays are in a sweeping amphitheater in the all of outdoors, with pine trees growing through the stage.

At another theater, brushing up on Shakespeare is done near Lake Michigan in the woods and near a garden.

A grand maple is part of the set of Door Shakespeare at Bjorklunden, and sometimes the tree is lighted dramatically.

One time, going to a play meant going to a state park (Heritage Hill) in Allouez to catch William Shakepeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

For Broadway, you don’t drive miles through farmland – watch out for the deer (one ran into my vehicle) – to get to a crossroads theater in a historic inn.

Memories fill every room in the Forst Inn.

And only in Northeastern Wisconsin can you walk to a play past a picturesque pond…

Look up at the front door of the theater (Mielke Arts Center) and see an aerie – an eagle’s nest – sometimes with bald eagles.

This is stuff I wouldn’t know if I wouldn’t go to write for my reviews and columns on this site.