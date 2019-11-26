Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: 20th ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ set in Menasha, Manitowoc, Green Bay

Sarah Hibbard, from left, is Mrs. Claus, Lisa Borley is Sugar Plum Fairy and Amy Riemer is Suzy Snowflake in the 2019 Christmas show of Let Me Be Frank Productions. (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Let Me Be Frank Productions’ 20th all-original Christmas musical, “A Frank’s Christmas,” is set to go in three locations this year.

The schedule:

+ Menasha: Dinner and show at Waverly Beach Bar and Grille at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Info: waverlybeach.com.

+ Manitowoc: Show at Capitol Civic Centre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: cccshows.org.

+ Green Bay: Shows at Meyer Theatre at 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, and 1 p.m. Dec. 6, 12, 19 and 21. Info: meyertheatre.org.

According to the troupe: “Our story takes us to Fleet Farm this year. Corporate says Amazon has been killing sales the past couple of years that the store needs to create a more inviting shopping atmosphere. Apparently getting employees to dress up as famous Christmas characters is going to accomplish this task.

“Store Manager Scrooge lets everyone know Fleet Farm also wants us them to spruce up their end caps in each department, and especially focus on Toyland. The employees divide and conquer to put together the best end caps using toys. The best end cap, judged by Natural Beauty of Denmark, will receive $1,500 to keep, and $1,500 to donate.

“Will a little teamwork and an attitude adjustment turn Fleet Farm into a winter wonderland? Can everyone, even Scrooge, experience the holiday magic? Will they discover it’s better to give than to receive?”

In the cast are Frank Hermans (cart coraller and Elvis), Pat Hibbard (Buddy the Elf), Amy Riemer (Suzy Snowflake), Tom Verbrick (Store Manager Scrooge), Lisa Borley (Sugar Plum Fairy), Sarah Hibbard (Mrs. Claus), Zach Hibbard (Snowmiser) and Blake Hermans (Heatmiser).

In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Adam Cain (drums).

Song selections include numbers by contemporary artists, such as “Santa Baby” of Gwen Stefani “Last Christmas” of Taylor Swift, “This is My Wish” of Jordan Sparks and “We All Need Christmas” of Def Leppard. Woven in are traditional songs and carols and a medley that includes such selections as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Blue Christmas.”