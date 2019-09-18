Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: 27 productions set for 2019-2020 performance season in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)

Capitol Civic Centre announced an array of productions for its Baileigh Industrial Marquee Season* along with performances by local and regional talent.

Patrons will notice physical changes in the center, notably new theater seating that has been installed during the summer.

An overview, with info at cccshows.org.

+ Oct. 12: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, with new conductor and music director Dylan Thomas Chmura-Moore, “Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles.”

+ Oct. 19: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble, “Music of the Masters.”

+ Oct. 23: Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay, “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA.”

+ Oct. 26*: “Colin Mochrie presents: HYPROV, Improv Under Hypnosis,” featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci.

+ Nov. 1: Lakeshore Big Band, “Passion.”

+ Nov. 7-10: The Masquers, Inc.: “Mama Mia!”

+ Nov. 16: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, “Destination Mozart.”

+ Nov. 22*: Boy Band Review.

+ Nov. 23: “The Orchestra,” starring former members of Electric Light Orchestra.

+ Dec. 4: Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay, “Frank’s Christmas.”

+ Dec. 7: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble, “Festival of Christmas.”

+ Dec. 13-15*: Jean Wolfmeyer’s “The Nutcracker.”

+ Jan. 18: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band, “Pops.”

+ Feb. 1*: “Guys on Ice.”

+ Feb. 8: The Lettermen with Gary Puckett & the Union Gap.

+ Feb. 15: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, “Italian Journey.”

+ Feb. 27-29: The Masquers, Inc., “Calendar Girls.”

+ March 7: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble, “The Winds of March.”

+ March 14*: Vic Ferrari, “Symphony on the Rocks.”

+ March 21*: “Jim Witter’s Feelin’ Groovy,” the music of Simon & Garfunkel.

+ March 29*: “The Art of Polka,” starring Steve Meisner and LynnMarie.

+ April 4: Lakeshore Big Band: “Spring Fever.”

+ April 18: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, “Gershwin in Paris.”

+ April 24*: “Phil Vassar, Hitsteria Tour.”

+ May 2: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble: “An American Salute.”

+ May 7-9: The Masquers, Inc., “The Foreigner.”

+ June 25*: “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute.”