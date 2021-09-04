MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The new Parkview Playhouse will present the Sarah Tuft drama “110 Stories” at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 11. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com.

The production commemorates events of Sept. 11, 2001, through the real-life characters at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in Pennsylvania.

Directing is Bernie Starzewski.

Staged readings will be presented by Luis Castillo, Dawn M. Dewane, Eric M. Eberhardy, Cheryl Feld, Brad Leonhardt, Caitlyn McCord, Tony Montalvo, David Neese and Emily Sandoval.

After being throttled more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkview Playhouse is headed for an opening in a refurbished building.

Leading the project are owners/producers Bernie and Marilyn Starzewski of Manitowoc and artistic director Tom Berger of Sheboygan.

The new venue at 932 S. 12th St. in Manitowoc draws its name from its original purpose as Parkview Bakery.