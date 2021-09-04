Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: 9/11 saga ‘110 Stories’ set at new theater in Manitowoc

Critic At Large

Parkview Playhouse

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Play poster. (Parkview Playhouse)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The new Parkview Playhouse will present the Sarah Tuft drama “110 Stories” at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 11. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com.

The production commemorates events of Sept. 11, 2001, through the real-life characters at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in Pennsylvania.

Directing is Bernie Starzewski.

Staged readings will be presented by Luis Castillo, Dawn M. Dewane, Eric M. Eberhardy, Cheryl Feld, Brad Leonhardt,  Caitlyn McCord, Tony Montalvo, David Neese and Emily Sandoval.

After being throttled more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkview Playhouse is headed for an opening in a refurbished building.

Leading the project are owners/producers Bernie and Marilyn Starzewski of Manitowoc and artistic director Tom Berger of Sheboygan.

The new venue at 932 S. 12th St. in Manitowoc draws its name from its original purpose as Parkview Bakery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week