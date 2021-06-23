GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions community theater of greater Green Bay will present the Lee Blessing drama “A Body of Water” live and in-person this weekend in a new space for theater, The Premier, 520 N. Broadway.

Performances are at 7 p.m. June 24 and 26 and 2 p.m. June 27. Admission is by donation.

The story: Moss and Avis, an attractive, middle-aged couple, wake up one morning in an isolated summer house high above a picturesque body of water. The weather’s fine; the view’s magnificent. There’s only one problem – neither of the two can remember who they are. When a young woman named Wren arrives, information starts to flood in. But will it help? Her explanations seem only to make Moss and Avis’ world – as well as the audience’s – more terrifying.

In the cast are Lyle Becker as Moss, Terry Minor as Avis and Megan Carpenter as Wren.

Direction is by Curt Christnot.

The heady “A Body of Water” is from 2005.

Prominent among Lee Blessing’s output of plays is “A Walk in the Woods.”