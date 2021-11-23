GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ No. 22 starts this week in Green Bay

Critic At Large

Let Me Be Frank Productions

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday during the 5:30-7 a.m. broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Let Me Be Frank Productions cast for 2021 “A Frank’s Christmas.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present 20 performances of “A Frank’s Christmas” starting Nov. 26.

Nineteen of the performances are at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27; Dec. 3-4, 8-10; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-23. Info: meyertheatre.org. Meyer Theatre COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations may be found at https://meyertheatre.org/keeping-you-safe/.

Another performance is at Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Info: cccshows.org.

According to a press release: This is the troupe’s 22nd annual Christmas show

The comedy musical production is all new.

The story goes back to the year 1 A.D. to celebrate the first fictitious story of Christmas. Pharaoh places the task of planning a celebration in the hands of his wife, Queen Cleo, and his two daughters, Princesses Amira and Jasmine. The royal ladies decide to send a decree asking for ideas to commemorate the first anniversary of the birth of Jesus. The winner with the best idea wins a date with the eligible princesses and a spot in the royal court. The Queen’s assistant, Jafar, sends out the decree, but little does the royal family know that he has a personal vendetta up the sleeve of his robe to sabotage the contest for his glory. Meanwhile, the Maas brothers – Nickolas, Joseph and Chris – decide to participate in the contest in hopes of securing the coveted prizes. Can they come up with an idea? And if they do, will it win?

In the cast are Frank Hermans as Pharaoh (the narrator), Pat Hibbard as Chris (a Maas brother), Amy Riemer as Queen Cleo, Tom Verbrick as Jafar (evil assistant to the Queen), Lisa Borley as Princess Amira, Sarah Galati as Princess Jasmine, Blake Hermans as Nickolas (a Maas brother) and Zach Hibbard as Joseph (a Maas brother)

In the band and support are Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums), Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

Songs popular or traditional selections from a variety of star acts. Among the songs/stars are “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” (Elvis Presley), “Chanukah Song” (Neil Diamond), “Ave Maria” (Celine Dion), “Silent Night” (Kelly Clarkson), “O Little Town of Bethlehem” (Jars of Clay), “Joy to the World” (Third Day) and “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” (Weezer).

