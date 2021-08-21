STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater community troupe will present the comedy “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” in six performances starting next week.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28, 2 p.m. Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Oasis Center at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Info: roguetheater.org.

“A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” is by Jack Sharkey.

Directing Rogue Theater’s production of “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” is Lola DeVillers.

According to a press release, a snapshot: Fred Dickson, a young analyst in a financial bind, is unable to receive an increase in pay, and in love with his boss, Jenny Corell. He creates a plan to hire himself as his own assistant to increase his income. Unbeknownst to Jenny, trouble ensues when she falls for this new assistant and Fred becomes his own rival.

There is more: The company’s credit investigator, Basil Pronker, discovers banking errors in Fred’s account. Each time he tries to confront Fred, he seems to disappear. The romantic comedy unfolds as each tries to make things right.

In the cast are Dan Sallinen as Fred Dickson and Rick Laredo (the gentleman and the scoundrel); Keri Grimsley as his boss, Jenny Corell; and Ed Krall as Basil Pronker, the credit investigator.

Jack Sharkey was a prolific playwright with 83 published plays. His wide-ranging career included science-fiction novels and being joke editor for Playboy magazine.