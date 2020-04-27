Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: A man for many seasons in Door County professional theater, Part 2

From his home in Chicago, Greg Vinkler reads a poem by Odgen Nash as a way to stay connected with his theatrical audience. (Screenshot)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Doing what Greg Vinkler does as artistic director of a professional theater may seem to be something like this:

In front of you is a thousand-piece interlocking jigsaw puzzle. It is of one color. The puzzle can be put together, but solving it is really hard.

“It’s always daunting,” Greg Vinkler said by telephone from his home in Chicago. “You know, when I sit down to go, ‘Okay, I need to put the season together,’ it’s a mountain to climb. It really is. But it’s a process that you just take one step at a time, and it all gets done eventually.”

Greg Vinkler is artistic director of Peninsula Players Theatre, a professional company south of Fish Creek in Door County. The theater has operated since 1935. As artistic director, Greg Vinkler with creative collaborators calls the shots on the plays, the players, the directors, the designers and more. Sometimes, he acts in or directs plays.

The coronavirus COVID-19 has completely wiped away Greg Vinkler’s preparations for four Peninsula Players Theatre productions this summer – the comedy “Rounding Third” about Little League coaches, the musical comedy “Something Rotten,” the whodunit “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest” and the Irish tale “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly.” A fall play is still on the calendar.

On a plus side, the virus has set some schedules free for extensive interviews such as this continuation from Sunday’s column:

https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-a-man-for-many-seasons-in-door-county-professional-theater-part-1/.

Greg Vinkler’s formulation of a season comes in steps.

“The first thing I do usually is choose the season of our shows,” he said. “That takes a while for lots of reasons. Part of our job because of our Equity (the actors union) contract is I have to carry a certain number of people through into two or three shows consecutively. So I have to find shows that I can do that, which is always tricky because when I put five shows together, I try to make them all very, very different from each other as I can because I think that’s fun for the company and fun for the audience. So that invariably means I have to find people who can do all these different kinds of shows, and that’s tricky.

Display with cast members for a Peninsula Players Theatre production. (Warren Gerds)

“Once I have a season together, I go to Brian (Kelsey, the managing director), and he gets the rights. Sometimes we can’t get the rights for something, and I have to manipulate the season again.

“And then I first start thinking about directors and designers. So I’ll get those processes started, and then I start casting. And all of that overlaps.

“And then when those are all hired and the casting is done, then we usually move into production meetings and gearing up for the season. So it’s kind of a continuous process.”

With regularity in recent years, world-premiere productions have been part of a season at Peninsula Players Theatre. Is that something Greg Vinkler looks for? Do playwrights present themselves to him? Does he go looking? Does he have people make suggestions?

“All of that,” he said. “The first thing is the play has to be appropriate to the Players and for our audience. I do get a lot of plays that aren’t, especially from playwrights who really don’t know Peninsula Players.

“And then sometimes I get plays from playwrights who think they know Peninsula Players, but the plays really are not appropriate (in subject matter). But when I get a playwright who knows the Players….”

Some who come to mind are Tom Mula with “Bob Almighty” Sean Grennan with “The Tin Woman,” “Now and Then” and “Making God Laugh” and Paul Slade Smith with “Unnecessary Farce” and “A Real Lulu.”

Greg Vinkler said, “Another this is it’s exciting to work on a show that’s never been done and presented. One of the things that’s been very rewarding for me at the Players – of course, I’ve been an actor there a lot, and there are rewards for that – and being a director, there is a whole other set of rewards different from acting. Being an artistic director has its own set of rewards. And being a producer of, say, new plays, or any of the plays is also rewarding. The theater has given me a lot in all of that. It’s very exciting to come across a play that I can get excited about and work with the playwright and the production and get it up there and know for the most part it’s been really, really nice because a lot of plays that we have produced that premiered have gone on and had lives in other theaters around the country and the world. That’s really cool.”

Area troupes have put on some of these plays. Oshkosh Community Players offered “The Tin Woman” in 2019. Riverside Players of Neenah presented “Unnecessary Farce” in 2017. Attic Chamber Theatre of Menasha was due to put on “The Outsider,” the renamed “A Real Lulu,” as part of its (now-revamped) summer offerings. Many other productions have been put on elsewhere.

Scene from Peninsula Players Theatre world premiere production of “The Tin Woman.” (Len Villano)

As the premiering entity, are there any benefits for Peninsula Players Theatre?

Greg Vinkler said it is normal with published scripts to note at the beginning where the play premiered and if has gone on to New York or to notable other theaters.

“Our original productions are usually in a published script, and then we ask for a very small percentage of the ticket sales from any other productions,” he said. “But it’s really minor. It’s more important that we get our name out there and know this is where the play started.”

As artistic director, who are Greg Vinkler’s essential collaborators?

“I have to work with Cody Westgaard, our production manager, because he helps me coordinate auditions and lots of other things – production meetings, stuff like that – on the artistic side.

“And then I work with Cody and Brian on, Can we house these people? That’s another part of the equation that determines sometimes who I hire because we try to house everyone on property. So there’s that puzzle to work out, too. And often times if I can hire a couple, that’s great because that’s one more room.

“And often also in the last three years in trying to cast I’ve gone to talent agents in Chicago, especially when it it’s a particular role or roles that are unusual or need special skills. Some shows require an odd combination of things.”

On stage at Peninsula Players Theatre. (Len Villano)

As artistic director, where does his role stop? At what point do the choices fall to someone else?

“That’s where it’s very important for me that I choose the right director for a show and believe I can trust them with it,” Greg Vinkler said. “And usually if that’s the case, it’s then great pleasure to watch them work and develop things.

“Sometimes it’s a little scary because they may have ideas that when I hear about them I’m like, ‘I don’t know, how can that work?’ And then when I see it realized, it can be beautiful.

“And if things get off on the wrong track – or I feel they’re on the wrong track – I’ll step in and say something. That’s why I have to always be around to keep an eye on those things.

“But if I feel that I’ve done my job right in choosing directors and actors and designers, I feel very, very fortunate that a lot of those people we’ve hired are just very, very talented and for the most part, it’s a great pleasure to just see them take off and watch their creativity.”

How does Greg Vinkler, who is a director, chose a director?

“It’s an interesting process,” he said. “There’s a variety of things that can happen. “Sometimes I’ve seen a production of a show that I think of as, ‘This would be perfect for us,’ and if the director has done a really good job, I’ll ask them if they would be interested in directing it for us.

“A lot of time it is temperament. Carrying a particular director with a particular show, and it’s a feeling that I have that, ‘This person would be great for this show.’

“Sometimes when I’ve chosen shows to direct myself, a lot of times it’s something I really, really always wanted to put on.”

Peninsula Players Theatre audiences have come to know when Greg Vinkler directs a play or takes the stage, something special will transpire. When acting, he can be a man enamored of vintage musicals as in “The Drowsy Chaperone” or a conniving and menacing king as in “The Lion in Winter” or an accidental governor in over his head (not) as in “A Real Lulu.”

His choice of most satisfying at Peninsula Players Theatre as an actor?

“One of the first ones that comes to mind is Salieri in ‘Amadeus’,” he said.

Here is an excerpt from my review of the 1997 production of the drama: “Vinkler pours power and passion into this tale of intellectual intrigue concocted by playwright Peter Shaffer. Shaffer asks a juicy question: Did beloved Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart die due to vile plottings of Antonio Salieri (Vinkler), an extremely knowing man but vastly lesser composer?… Vinkler’s performance is meticulously detailed. And exhilarating.”

Greg Vinkler said, “I love that show, and I love playing that role. I think it suited me, and I love that the music of Mozart was so intricately woven into the play. I love music, and it was very meaningful for me.

In “Now and Then.” (Len Villano)

“Sure, there are lots of roles I’ve enjoyed doing, Henry in ‘The Lion in Winter,’ or the last one I did up there ‘Now and Then’ by Sean Grennan, I got to play the older version of myself and really enjoyed that.”

The 1999 production of “The Lion in Winter” was the company’s statement play of its 65th season. The company “pulled off a richly complex and dynamic performance, led by its ace actor, Greg Vinkler,” my review says.

The 2018 production of “Now and Then” found Vinkler as an old gent with a mystique as he offers a couple in a bar $1,000 each just to listen to him. All the players were “finely tuned, their characters finessed to a T.”

Greg Vinkler said, “Whenever I do act in a show, the only way I can do it is if I fall in love with the character. So I always feel I love them all. Some are harder than others.”

Remember, he picked the material. He did it for a reason – to get into the skin of this person, right?

“But I really try to cast myself in a show only if it’s really appropriate,” he said. “I try to avoid just casting myself willynilly.”

The process of preparing and then performing a role while doing all kinds of other things – does it become kind an oasis?

“Yes and no,” Greg Vinkler said. “During the season, my job as artistic director doesn’t stop. But the nice thing about, say, acting in a show is that when you’re in the rehearsal room, that’s all you’re doing. You’re just working on that role. And that’s kind of nice. Things simplify because of that. As an actor, you don’t have to think about the whole picture. Which you have to do as a director and even more so as artistic director. So acting in as show is a kind of oasis.”

As far most satisfying when directing at Peninsula Players Theatre….

“The one that pops into mind is ‘The Lady’s Not for Burning’ by Christopher Fry, which was a show I acted in on Cape Cod at a summer stock theater, Monomoy Theatre. It was real one-week stock. We did eight shows, a new show every week. I played Thomas Mendip in ‘The Lady’s Not for Burning’ and just fell in love with that play.

“So when I finally had a chance to have anything to say about the seasons at the Players, I had a chance to put that in a season (2008) and direct it. One of the most satisfying moments of my career was I remember the closing night of ‘The Lady’s Not for Burning,’ and what was happening on stage was what I envisioned in my mind, and that made me really, really happy.”

Of course, scores and scores of other actors took the stage at Peninsula Players Theatre since 1988. Greg Vinkler hesitantly answered about performances he especially admired.

“Well I do remember Bob Thompson and Jean Sincere in ‘On Golden Pond.’ Those were marvelous roles, the two of them.”

BUT: “Oh gosh, there’s been so many. Wow.”

And he had a hand in them.

“I like to think so, but, you know, it’s always a crapshoot because ‘This person will work in this role’ or ‘This show will work’ and for lots of reasons it doesn’t always. So many things have to come together to make it work.”

Intermission at “Sunday in the Park with George,” directed by Greg Vinkler. (Len Villano)

Overall, this:

“I’m very proud where we’ve gotten with the theater,” Greg Vinkler said. “ I’m very proud of the work we’ve done. And I think that our organization is in a really good place and is very responsible and creative in financial ways and community ways up in Door County.

“Since I’ve been at the Players, I’ve always approached it as we’re not just a summer theater. I’ve always thought of this as a regional theater and have attempted to do work that is as good as anything you can see anywhere else. Sometimes that can be pushing things, especially design wise, but I’m very happy with where we’ve been and very happy to see the talented people who want to come back and work up there.

“And a lot of that has to do with our organization. We’re very strong on the love and be loved idea. But I think also that’s a tribute to Door County and what it is because it’s a wonderful, beautiful place to work and be.”

Taking all the arts in the Peninsula now, did that culture start with the Players in a way?

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Greg Vinkler said. “And I think as the county grew, there was more opportunity for more organizations, which is just wonderful. Yeah, it’s been there since 1935.”