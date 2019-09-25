Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘A Night with Edgar Allan Poe’ scheduled in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)

Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present six performances of “A Night with Edgar Allan Poe” next week at Real Opportunities Outreach Center.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4, 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12. Info: wrtt.org.

On tap are three plays in keeping with Halloween.

+ “The Black Cat.” Snapshot: A husband and wife are known for violent quarreling, especially over their cat. Obsessed, the man tries to kill the animal but accidentally kills his wife. He covers up the murder until the cat’s howls are heard from within the cellar wall.

+ “The Monkey’s Paw.” Snapshot: A mysterious storyteller leaves a grisly talisman with a Midwestern farm family, assuring them that it will grant them three wishes, but warning them to pitch the monkey’s paw on the fire, as it will bring them nothing but death. The father makes the first wish, but even good is twisted into evil as the family’s lives spiral hopelessly out of control.

+ “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Snapshot: An unnamed narrator endeavors to convince listeners of the narrator’s sanity while simultaneously describing a murder the narrator committed.

Poe lived from 1809 to 1849. He was a brilliant but troubled soul – a writer, editor and literary critic on one hand and erratic and mysterious on the other. He is best remembered for his tales of the macabre.

His poem, “The Raven,” inspired the naming of the National Football League team, the Ravens, because of Poe’s connections with Baltimore.