Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘A Tuna Christmas’ set for 14 performances in Sturgeon Bay

Actor Noah Simon assumes one of his characters in the Third Avenue Playhouse production of “A Tuna Christmas.” (Company photo)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Third Avenue Playhouse will present the Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams comedy “A Tuna Christmas” starting Dec. 12 in the playhouse’s Studio Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27-28; 2 p.m. Dec. 29; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31. Info: thirdadvenueplayhouse.com.

According to the website: The sequel to “Greater Tuna” visits Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas, where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies.

Radio station OKKK personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities focusing on the big annual event – the Christmas lawn display competition. But the activities are in jeopardy because the Christmas Phantom is on the loose.

All 22 characters are played by two quick-changing actors, veterans of Door County professional theater and beyond, Alan Kopischke and Noah Simon.

Directing is Robert Boles, co-artistic director of the playhouse. Boles has extensive experience in theater, from performing on Broadway in “Footloose” and its original touring production, to teaching, to acting, directing and administering at Third Avenue Playhouse.

Alan Kopischke recently directed “Julius Caesar” at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he teaches acting. Kopischke’s many Third Avenue Playhouse credits include “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” “Oleanna” and “A Walk in the Woods.”

He has also acted with Steppenwolf, Milwaukee Rep, Peninsula Players, Theatre Z and regional theatres across the country, including the American Conservatory Theater where he earned his MFA.

On screen, he has been smacked around by the Chuck Norris family and a real highway patrolman on prime-time television and in feature films.

Kopischke produces the Door Kinetic Arts Festival every June at Björklunden and has created new arts programs in communities around Wisconsin.

Noah Simon is making his Third Avenue Playhouse debut. He most recently appeared in “A Trick of the Light” at Peninsula Players Theatre, where he was previously seen in the world premiere of Joe Foust’s “Once A Ponzi Time.”

This year is Simon’s 30th year as a theater artist, having spent the majority of that time on many of Chicago’s illustrious stages large and small. He is a member of Actors Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild/AFTRA, and holds a bachelor of arts degree in theater Butler University and an MFA in acting from DePaul University.

Simon teaches theater at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.