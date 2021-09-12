FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Many people are good at doing more than one thing.

On show at present at Northern Sky Theater in Door County is an especially talented woman.

Molly Rhode wears more than one hat in many ways for the professional company.

She currently is seen in the musical comedy “Naked Radio” (my review) playing many roles.

When Molly Rhode literally changes hats, she becomes another person, mostly women but sometimes guys.

She also changes voices to sound an awful lot like many personalities found in Door County.

My favorite is the loopy fan of the “Doctor Who” TV series who can detail all the episodes from memory while playing an electronic musical instrument called an omnichord… om-ni-chord.

Many times in the show, Molly Rhode doubles playing the standup bass.

Behind the scenes, Molly Rhode is a decision-maker as associate artistic director of Northern Sky Theater.

She has been featured in many leading roles in the company’s original productions.

They include a Rosie the Riveter type character in “Loose Lips Sink Ships” and a mail-order bride in the popular “Lumberjacks in Love.” There have been many more.

Molly Rhode also is a choreographer and a stage director, the latter for “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) that is running to Sept. 18 at Northern Sky Theater’s outdoor venue in Peninsula State Park.

Wearing another had in “Naked Radio,” she appears on stage with her husband, Chase Stoeger.

In real life, the two have a daughter – so Molly Rhode also has a Mom hat.

Molly Rhode is busy busy, busy with the company, and she knows how to hang in there – as she did when the villain character in “When Butter Churns to Gold” strung her up by her wrists.

Performances of “Naked Radio” continue to Nov. 6 indoors in the Gould Theater.