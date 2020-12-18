FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The professional Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County, in collaboration with Dirt Hills Productions, is presenting the audio play “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol” on the Players website through Dec. 31.

Listening is free; donations are welcome. The site: peninsulaplayers.com.

The original audio play is written by and features Peninsula Players Theatre veteran performers Neil Brookshire and Cassandra Bissell. Joining is Noah Simon, also a Players veteran. Sound effects are by Jeff Rice.

According to a press release:

Join Carol and Fred, an actor and a sound engineer, who are thrown together during an intense winter storm, tasked with last-minute fixes to an audiobook version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Carol is not happy to be there. Fred is an eleventh-hour sub who does not know the story.

“It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol” is an original audio play directed, produced and edited by Neil Brookshire and presented by Peninsula Players Theatre.

Said Greg Vinker, artistic director of the Players, “This audio play from Neil and Cassie is an original holiday entertainment that tickled me while warming my heart at the same time, which is something that plays I love can do. I found myself alternately laughing out loud one minute and getting choked up the next second. It’s really, really sweet and a very welcome breath of fresh Christmas air…

“We kindly ask patrons to please consider making a donation to the theater’s Annual Fund. It is through their support and generosity that we may ensure Peninsula Players Theatre continues for another 85 years.”

The audio play may be downloaded like a podcast or streamed through YouTube.

Cassandra Bissell made her Peninsula Players debut in the 2003 production of “Proof.” Since then, she has performed in more than a dozen stage productions and readings with Peninsula Players Theatre. She was featured last year in her portrayal of astronomer Henrietta Levitt in “Silent Sky” and as the title character in “Miss Holmes” in 2018. Her Chicago stage credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Court Theatre, First Folio, Northlight, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble and Steppenwolf. Her regional credits include Actors’ Theatre of Louisville, Arizona Theatre Company, Cleveland Play House, Company of Fools, Great Lakes Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Repertory, Milwaukee Repertory, Renaissance Theaterworks and the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Neil Brookshire (“Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes,” “The 39 Steps”) was featured as Eddie, a man who can turn himself invisible at will, in last seasons’ Peninsula Players’ world première of “A Trick of the Light.” A Wyoming native who now resides in Door County, he spent 10 seasons with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. He is a visual artist and founder of Dirt Hills Productions. His regional stage credits also include Great Lakes Theater, Company of Fools, Boise Contemporary Theater, Idaho Dance Theatre, Opera Idaho, Seattle Novyi Theatre, People’s Light, Cadence Theatre Company, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Door Shakespeare and Renaissance Theaterworks. His screen work includes the features “The Pact” and “Coming Up for Air.”

Noah Simon made his Peninsula Players debut in the 2013 world première of “Once a Ponzi Time” and returned last season in “A Trick of the Light.” His stage credits include Chicago’s Shattered Globe, A Red Orchid Theatre and several productions with Strawdog Theatre, including “Richard III,” “Marathon ’33” and “Detective Story.” Door County audiences may have seen him in a “Tuna Christmas” at Third Avenue Playhouse last winter. Simon also teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol” is part of Peninsula Players Theatre’s program, “The Play’s the Thing” that is funded in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment of the Arts, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is “America’s Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre.

“The Play’s the Thing” is part of the Players’ community outreach programming, presenting professional play productions for the public.