GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will continue its “6:30 Concert Series” virtually with “Adam Gaines: Trumpet and Electronics” Monday, April 5, on UWGB YouTube Channel. Info: uwgb.edu/music.

According to a press release: The free concert (donations welcome) will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus.

Out of concern for public health and in keeping the university’s current policy on public performances due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance.

The performance presents a multimedia exploration of music for trumpet and electronics. The program will feature original, genre-bending compositions written by Gaines and set to an eclectic video accompaniment.

The performance will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Gaines is an associate professor of music at UWGB. In addition to teaching the trumpet studio, Gaines directs jazz ensembles, teaches jazz history courses and works with music technology. Gaines has performed as a soloist in his native Kentucky and throughout the United States and internationally.

In the Green Bay area, he can be heard performing with Brass Differential as part of the March 27, 2021, UWGB Jazz Fest, which was recorded for the Weidner Center YouTube Channel:

Additional information about coming events in the “6:30 Concerts Series” is available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/.

The series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles.