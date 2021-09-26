Scenes from the current Let Me Be Frank Productions’ comedy with music, “Frank’s Family Feud.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A different kind of show business has been going on in Green Bay for 21 years.

The action is that of Let Me Be Frank Productions.

This outfit has created 127 original stories built around popular music and comical quirks of the people around us.

Audiences have heard something like 2,400 songs, usually sung with luster.

The latest show, “Frank’s Family Feud,” teases the famed TV show, Dutch names and family fussing and feuding.

It is important to know that this is the only show on Earth that is set in Hollandtown, Wisconsin.

Stories in Frank’s shows get around in places in Northeastern Wisconsin in their stories, and the troupe is getting around more than ever in performance places with “Frank’s Family Feud.”

As usual, the play will play at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay and the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

For the first time, though, the show also will travel north to Marinette and south to Kiel, finishing Oct. 23.

Maybe there’s a trend as growing communities in Northeastern Wisconsin add some fun to living there.

With “Frank’s Family Feud,” musical performances again are the stars.

But veteran player Tom Verbrick is on stage in stellar ways the whole time as the frazzled game show host.

He manages running the game that’s kind of real and for-real comical.

Frank’s shows are all large scale, something new with familiar things, often with local touches, always brimming with colorful, live band and vocal displays and always anything but simple.

That description is from my review.