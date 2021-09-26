GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: After 127 shows, Green Bay show troupe anything but simple

Critic At Large

Let Me Be Frank Productions

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 5:30-7 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Scenes from the current Let Me Be Frank Productions’ comedy with music, “Frank’s Family Feud.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A different kind of show business has been going on in Green Bay for 21 years.

The action is that of Let Me Be Frank Productions.

This outfit has created 127 original stories built around popular music and comical quirks of the people around us.

Audiences have heard something like 2,400 songs, usually sung with luster.

The latest show, “Frank’s Family Feud,” teases the famed TV show, Dutch names and family fussing and feuding.

It is important to know that this is the only show on Earth that is set in Hollandtown, Wisconsin.

Stories in Frank’s shows get around in places in Northeastern Wisconsin in their stories, and the troupe is getting around more than ever in performance places with “Frank’s Family Feud.”

As usual, the play will play at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay and the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

For the first time, though, the show also will travel north to Marinette and south to Kiel, finishing Oct. 23.

Maybe there’s a trend as growing communities in Northeastern Wisconsin add some fun to living there.

With “Frank’s Family Feud,” musical performances again are the stars.

But veteran player Tom Verbrick is on stage in stellar ways the whole time as the frazzled game show host.

He manages running the game that’s kind of real and for-real comical.

Frank’s shows are all large scale, something new with familiar things, often with local touches, always brimming with colorful, live band and vocal displays and always anything but simple.

That description is from my review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: De Pere outlasts West De Pere, Fondy routs Kaukauna

Band of the Week: Pulaski