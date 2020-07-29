STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater will continue its “Drive-in Theater” outdoor play series this weekend with “Alabama Bound.”

According to the web, performances start at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July Aug 1-2, in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. The series was started as an answer to restrictions caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

A portion of proceeds will go to local food pantries. Info: (920) 818-0816.

Written by Charlotte Higgins, “Alabama Bound” is about five Southern women in various stages of trouble – a 9-1-1 dispatcher, a rest home resident, a put-upon caretaker, a beautician headed for a posh event and an inmate.

Solo acting is featured.

In the cast are Jamie Buesing, Lola DeVillers, Keri Grimsley, Donna Johnson and Pamelia Johnson.

Directing is Stuart Champeau.

Rogue Theater first presented “Alabama Bound” in 2014 when its home was The Depot Performing Arts Center in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Returning from that cast are Lola DeVillers and Keri Grimsley.

Charlotte Higgins has written a number of plays. “Alabama Bound” was selected for the 2013 New York City International Fringe Festival.

Born and raised in Alabama, Higgins has lived in Placerville, California (east of Sacramento), for more than 20 years.

Ahead in the outdoor series:

++ Aug. 8-9: “High School Performers.” Local student performances.

++ Aug. 15-16: “Susan and Elizabeth: A Friendship of Consequence.” Written and performed by Susan Kohout and Chris Milton.

++ Aug. 22-23: “Just Plane Funny.” Collection of comedy skits.

++ Aug. 29-30: “Golden Age of Comedy.” TV skits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.