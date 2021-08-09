MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Peter Quince Performing Company will present the musical “All Shook Up” in four performances this week in Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14 and 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Seating will be spaced for COVID-19 concerns.

“All Shook Up” is a 2004 jukebox musical with music from the Elvis Presley songbook and with a book by Joe DiPietro. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005.

In the story, it’s 1955. Into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man, Chad, who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” the “hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes” with such songs as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Among other of the 24 songs woven through the fictional story are “Love Me Tender,” “Follow That Dream,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “All Shook Up.”

Peter Quince Performing Company is a company made up and run by youth ages 12 to 23. The not-for profit organization was founded May 1, 1969, by Reed Humphrey and Emily Mueller to provide an opportunity for young people in the Manitowoc County area of Wisconsin to produce, on their own, a full-scale theatrical production over the summer months. The company is in its 53rd season.