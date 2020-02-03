Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Anne of Green Gables’ opening this week in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV)

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Children’s Theatre will present the classic “Anne of Green Gables” starting this week in Herbert L. Williams Theatre.

Public performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 7-8; 2 p.m. Feb. 9; 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15; and 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Info: bit.ly/anne-gables-2020. Daytime performances for area schools also will be performed.

According to a website: The play was adapted by Joseph Robinette from the novel by L.M. Montgomery.

The production tells the story of an orphan girl, Anne Shirley (Bella Nutt and Kate Schwaba), from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy.

The play faithfully recreates the memorable events and characters from the brilliant novel.

All the tragedies and triumphs that mark Anne’s growth from adolescence to early adulthood are included: her friendship with Diana (Eliana Moreau and Kaylee Behrendt), her feuds with Gilbert (Karsyn DeGayner and Carl Green), her adoration of Matthew (Kylar Green), the mistaken wine bottle, the cake disaster, the broken leg, the scholastic achievements and the saving of Green Gables.

Additional cast are Aspynn Andersen as Josie Pye and Carrie; Logan Ayers as Jerry Buote, Reverend Bentley, and Charlie; Alaina Archambault as Jane Andrews and Mrs. Allan; Gabe Behrendt as Jimmy Glover; Rae Leeann Black as Ruby Gillis; Lily Clark as Girl 1; Wyatt Evancheck asStationmaster/Mr. Phillips/ Reverend Allan, President; Maggie Fernandez as Rachel Lynde, Marin Fernandez as Miss Rogerson and Aunt Josephine; Andrew Halfmann as Moody MacPherson, Lauren Halfmann as Mrs. Barry, Emily Halfmann as Marilla Cuthbert, Izzie Harris as Mrs. Blewett and Josie; Ally Isaacson as Miss Susan Stacy; Chet Lacy as Mr. Saddler, Lacy Addison as Prissy Andrews; Emma Lesperance as Bessie and Mary Jo; Laurana Mines as Girl 2 and Minnie Mae; Leah Mines as Girl 4; Maia Pecard as Ruby; Novah Pecard as Minnie May; Andie Rasmussen as Girl 3, Ella Ray as Girl 5; Trent VanDeWalle as Charlie Sloane; Connor Whisler as Moody MacPherson; and Sarah Wood as Bessie.

Ensemble members rounding out the cast are James Grandaw, Grace Gromala, Harold Lesperance, Verah Pecard and Ethan Truitt.

Directing is Brittany Welch. Dana Sulk is costume designer, Abbey Fields is stage manager, Chris Weber is lighting designer and set designer and Rebecca Archambault is theater assistant and parent coordinator.

The production is a presentation of the Office of Continuing Education and Community Engagement.