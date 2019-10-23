Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Annual All Saints and Veterans Day Concert scheduled Friday in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its annual All Saints and Veterans Day Concert: “Eternal Light!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on the college’s campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release: Led by artistic director Kent Paulsen, the chorale is a 150-voice community choir entering its 46th season. Since 1974, the chorale has set the standard for choral excellence in its performance of great masterworks, holiday classics and toe-tapping favorites.

The concert’s main piece, “Lux Aeterna” – Latin for “eternal light” – has been selected as an homage to loved ones who have passed.

Morten Lauridsen composed the requiem in 1997, the year his mother died. She was the “muse” who introduced him to music, playing swing jazz and singing to him as a toddler. She also taught him to play the piano.

The five movements are based on references to light from sacred Latin texts, including perpetual light, light risen in the darkness and light of spirituality.

The concert also includes “Hark, I Hear the Not Harps Eternal,” “Do Not Be Afraid,” “Thank You, Soldiers” and a choral arrangement of the “Les Misérables” favorite, “Bring Him Home.” The audience can sing along to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “A Tribute to the Armed Services.”

A special feature is John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen” from the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” accompanied by a video tribute to deceased veterans.

Chapter 3 of Wisconsin’s Disabled American Veterans branch will be in the Walter Theatre lobby prior to the concert and during intermission to provide information about the organization’s mission, benefits for veterans and membership opportunities.

Following the concert, the chorale will host an “After Glow” celebration featuring a taco buffet from St. Norbert College’s renowned catering service, a cash bar and desserts. The celebration will take place in the Michels Commons Ballroom on the college’s campus. The charged event is open to the public.