GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Live entertainment took a major hit in the past year.

But it didn’t go away.

Unexpected opportunities arose that are in keeping with this thought: The COVID-19 pandemic has been crummy, but what skills do you have now that you didn’t in March of 2020?

I for one found out I could record my Sunday on-air segments on my computer in my office at home – with a little communication magic – instead of having to drive to the WFRV studio every week.

Lawrence University of Appleton found out it could spice adventuresome music with some way-out visual effects to make a wowzer concert.

Phoenix Players community theater of Clintonville cranked up a cast in different locations and let rip with an energized comedy, “Objection! Disorder in the Court!”

The professional Northern Sky Theater of Door County discovered it could dig into its archives and deliver compilation shows it never had time to do before, such as “Lipstick Optional: Celebrating the Women of Northern Sky” and “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks.”

Peninsula Players Theatre, another professional company in Door County, is continuing to compile a kind of living history series with conversation, photos, newspaper clips and sheer fascination.

Another fantastic series, “Inspecting Shakespeare,” was created by Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay. The 10-part series continues to examine a Shakespeare play a week with input from near and far by Internet.

The Dance Company of greater Green Bay put together live, in-person and livestream performances featuring a re-shaped “Nutcracker Ballet.”

The Masquers, Inc. of Manitowoc, also did that double-duty challenge with a version of the classic “Spoon River Anthology.”

None of this would have happened in March of last year.

And Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Calumet County Community Theatre of Chilton and Green Bay Community Theater are among area troupes that sprung with online theme series.

And so did the Sheboygan Symphony and Civic Symphony of Green Bay, among the region’s orchestras.

Many people in the arts in Northeastern Wisconsin answered the coronavirus challenges by learning new skills to come up with inventive creations.