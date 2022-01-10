APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – “Encore Cabaret” will be presented in two performances this week in Kimberly-Clark Theater of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required of all patrons. Other protocols may be in effect at the days of performance.

According to a press release: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program students and alumni, along with regional group Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra will team for two performances in a cabaret setting.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15. The presentation is part of the center’s Spotlight Series.

“‘Encore Cabaret’ is slated to be an incredible celebration of local talent found right here in our backyard,” said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. “By featuring students, we are providing not only an entertaining evening for patrons but an educational opportunity for these skilled vocalists to experience performing in a cabaret show with a live jazz orchestra.”

The Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra is the house band for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase and was created by, and is under the direction of, Shawn Postell. The group will perform Broadway and jazz standards with student vocalists. Included will be selections from “West Side Story,” “The Sound of Music” and “Come from Away.”

The Center Stage Encore Singers were created in the 2021-22 season to welcome a group of students representing participating Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program schools to perform for special events. The audition-selected group provides a sample of the talent found at the high school level from throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

The 2021-22 Center Stage Encore Singers performing in the Encore Cabaret are:

Amelia Bazett-Jones* – Green Bay East High School

Ione Berken* – Green Bay East High School

Ryan Bouchard – Pulaski High School

Isaac Bowman* – Green Bay East High School

Jennifer Duarte Castillo* – Green Bay East High School

Nandi Dube* – Xavier High School

Karli Huss – Little Chute High School

Audryn Just– Pulaski High School

Leah Nolte – Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Dalena Pakalske – Southern Door County High School

Lily Polzin – De Pere High School

Josh Thone – Xavier High School

*Performing Saturday evening only.

Also performing will be alumni: Mickey Wirtz (2020), Kyra Hietpas (2019) and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez (2019).

About the 2021-2022 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Throughout the school year, 24 local high schools will participate in the program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin. Participating students have the opportunity to attend workshops with professional artists, ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.

This year’s participating high schools: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame Academy, Pulaski, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Southern Door County, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

The schools and students will be celebrated May 7, 2022, in a live event during the “Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase.”