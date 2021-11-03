GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Theater companies in Northeastern Wisconsin are joining others on all parts of the map to present “All Together Now!” A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” next week.

The licensing company Music Theatre International is the catalyst for the project that arose as an answer to help theaters get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show has not been produced before.

The revue contains selections from such musicals as “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come from Away,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Oliver,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent” and “Waitress.”

The cast is different in each location.

Often, theater companies in a region are teaming for a production.

In this region, productions have made themselves known in Green Bay, Manitowoc and Tisch Mills.

+ In Green Bay, cast members are from Green Bay Community Theatre, Evergreen Productions, Play-by-Play Theatre and Theatre Z. It is the first time the four theaters have collaborated in a production. Sherrill Revolinski is production coordinator.

Performances are in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

+ In Manitowoc, cast members are from The Masquers, Inc. and Treehouse Theater of that area. The revue will include 15 performances of songs taken from Music Theatre International’s extensive list of shows. Luan Leonardelli, president of The Masquers, is director, and Karen Rohrer, executive director of Treehouse Theater, is producer.

Performances are in Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. 8th St., at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Info: cccshows.org.

The Manitowoc cast: Jon Becker, David Bowman, Cindy Bradley, David Bouffard, Jacqueline Dramm, Madeline Dramm, Sophie Floyd, Addison Fowler, Amellia Fowler, Danielle Frahm, Mazie Frahm, Madde Gilmore, Zachary Glaeser, Jessica Green, Jessica Iannitello, Lilian Jacobson, Brogan Jindra, Jennifer Kasten, Keira Koenig, Sarah Ladwig, Claire LaLiberte, Lori Lippert, Nathan Luckow, Justin Mrotek, Paul Reilly, Brittany Robes, Henry Rotter, Em Schaller, Jenna Schamburek, Melissa Schamburek, Katie Jo Shimulunas, Carl Schmidt, Max Schoepp, Pete Schoepp, Dean Sleger, Cody Smogoleski, Morgan Stock, Ally Stokes, Emily Tyeptanar and Noah Van Ells.

+ In Tisch Mills, cast members are likely from The Forst Inn Arts Collective pool of performers. The revue will include 15 songs.

Performances are in The Forst Inn, E2910 County Road BB, at 6 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Info: forstinn.org.

The production will be a pre-show offering followed by performances of the play “The Smell of the Kill.”

According to Music Theatre International, more than 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories signed up to participate in the event. It is estimated there will be more than 5,500 individual performances to be seen by more than 1 million audience members.