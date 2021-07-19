SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Midsummer’s Music is concluding its July performances and reading for much more chamber music in its “Sultry Summer Concert Series.” Info: midsummersmusic.com.

According to a press release: Midsummer Music’s early summer series of concerts ends with the passionate “Diversions and Excursions” program featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Serenade in D Major, Opus 25,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence in D Minor, Opus 70” and Katherine Hoover’s “Divertimento (1975)”.

This series will take place July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor, July 24 at 7 p.m. at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay and July 25 at 4 p.m. at Woodwalk Gallery in Egg Harbor.

Featured musicians are Heather Zinninger Yarmel, flute, David Perry and Ann Palen, violins, Allyson Fleck and Ria Hodgson, violas, and Paula Kosower and James Waldo, cellos.

The “Sultry Summer Concert Series” of late-summer events includes four unique programs in 13 performances. Starting Aug. 20 and ending on Labor Day, concerts showcase composers Ludwig van Beethoven, Ferdinand Reis, Johannes Brahms, Richard Strauss, Arnold Schoenberg, John Harbison, Libby Larsen, Joachim Raff and 2021 composer-in-fesidence fellow Quinn Mason.

Highlights include an opening night celebration on Aug. 20 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay; the world premiere of Door County Concerto by Quinn Mason on Aug. 26 at St. Luke’s; the only Salon Concert of 2021 on Sept. 2 at a private residence in Sister Bay; and a festive fundraiser benefit concert on the afternoon of Sept. 6 at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor, with special guest and host John Clare from SiriusXM and St. Louis 107.3. The complete schedule of is posted at midsummersmusic.com.

A “Coffee Talk” – a free, informal presentation on music topics by Midsummer’s Music musicians and friends – will spotlight 2021 composer-in-residence fellow Quinn Mason at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at a venue to be determined.

Before making plans or purchasing tickets, concertgoers should review Midsummer’s COVID-19 policy at the website.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Ahead:

“Diversions and Excursions”

Music by Katherine Hoover, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

July 23: 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor, WI

July 24: 7 p.m.– SWY231, Sturgeon Bay, WI

July 25: 4 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor, WI

“The Beethoven Sphere”

Music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Ferdinand Reis

Aug. 20: 7 p.m. – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay, WI

Aug. 22: 4 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor, WI

“Make No Small Plans”

Music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, and 2021 Composer-in-Residence Fellow Quinn Mason

Aug. 26: 7 p.m. – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sister Bay

Aug. 27: 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Aug. 28: 7 p.m. – Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay

Aug. 29: 4 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

“Sex! (as in Six)”

Music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Richard Strauss, and Arnold Schoenberg

Sept. 1: 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Sept. 2: 7 p.m. – Salon Concert, private residence, Sister Bay

Sept. 5: 4 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

“Celebrating Our First 30 Years!”

Music by John Harbison, Libby Larsen, and Joachim Raff

Sept. 3: 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Sept. 4: 7 p.m. – SWY231, Sturgeon Bay

Sept. 6: 3 p.m. – Björklunden, Baileys Harbor