GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Artigras, the indoor winter version of the popular Artstreet arts festival, has been canceled for 2021.

Additionally, Silvija Jensen, executive director of the organization that oversees the festivals, is leaving, according to a message to patrons from the board of directors of Mosaic Arts, Inc., based in Green Bay. Jensen started with the organization in January 2019.

The traditional version of Artstreet was canceled in August 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID19 pandemic. The outdoor arts festival has drawn 80,000 people from the region in some years.

Artigras has moved locations and dates in recent years while continuing as an outlet for original artwork, performances and information about cultural activities.

The message says, “Out of an abundance of caution, the difficult decision was made to cancel ArtiGras 2021 – we do look forward to gathering as a community of arts patrons and artists safely outdoors, as our weather warms. Mosaic Arts invites the community to continue to visit us on social media and the Mosaic Arts website for the latest artist features, virtual event opportunities, and arts education news.”

Artstreet and Artigras are the original spellings of the events.

The message also says, “During a year of unprecedented challenge and change, Mosaic Arts Inc. continues to find opportunities to fulfill the mission of ‘Advancing the Arts in the Greater Green Bay Area.’ Since 1979, the organization has been promoting the importance of art in community, the value of arts education, and supporting artists. Mosaic Arts embraces change, collaboration and community.

About Silvija Jensen, the message says she “has done a brilliant job connecting with the arts community, donors, and sponsors to better understand how Mosaic complements artists, creative businesses, and arts and cultural organizations in the Greater Green Bay Area. Silvija has flawlessly and creatively managed well known, Mosaic Arts events, like ArtiGras, ArtStreet and the Holiday Art Market, as well as some new initiatives, like U R Art, a project-based arts initiative focused on mental health. She was a champion for the first annual ArtStreet Road Show presented by Mosaic Arts Inc., which takes arts patrons on the road to see their favorite artists throughout the city. Although Silvija has decided to leave the organization, the board of directors looks forward to collaborating with Silvija in the future.”

The message additionally says, “Mosaic Arts has promoted the arts community despite the challenges 2020 has brought. The annual spring fine arts festival, ArtiGras, was a great success connecting patrons with local and national artists to purchase works and appreciate performance and demonstration. In June, Mosaic Arts partnered with Arts Wisconsin to bring Make Music Day to Wisconsin for the first time ever…

“Arts Wisconsin also selected Mosaic Arts to offer the We’re All In grant to local artists impacted by this year’s pandemic…

Arts Wisconsin supports “The Griffon String Ensemble’s work with area middle schools, to cover music theory, appreciation, history and performance…

When the traditional Artstreet was canceled for the first time in 40 years, “the first annual ArtStreet Road Show was born. ArtStreet Road Show compels the community to appreciate creativity and works of art in a new way. The show also provides the opportunity to purchase the talented works of local artists. Mosaic Arts looks forward to planning and hosting both ArtStreet and The ArtStreet Road Show in 2021…

“Mosaic Arts also continues to support community and the arts through U R Art programming for the second year. Previously held at Titletown District, the Micah Center and The Salvation Army, this curriculum offers project-based art, virtually in 2020, to kids, families, and individuals, drawing the connection between the arts and mental health.

“Furthering the connection between the arts and mental health, the community literary and visual arts compilation of The Quill continues to collect pieces from local writers and artists for the upcoming version on ‘Growth, Hope and New Beginnings’.”

More about Mosaic Arts programming is at mosaicarts.org, @MosaicArtsInc and @mosaicarts_gb on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Mosaic Arts, Inc. was founded in 1979 as a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the arts in the greater Green Bay area by supporting and promoting individual artists, arts and cultural organizations, creative businesses and fostering arts education.