Scene from “Janet’s Planets: A Tour through the Solar System.” (Siegel Artist Management)

Offerings are hybrid this school year

GREEN BAY, APPLETON, OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Student education series – an important element for performing arts centers – is again available in our region.

In Green Bay, Stage Doors Education Series is available through the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts.

In Appleton, Amacor Educational Series is available through Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

In Oshkosh, Amacor Student Discovery Series is available through The Grand Oshkosh.

An overview, by location:

+ Weidner Center, with info at weidnercenter.com.

The daytime matinee series will kick off in February 2022 to coincide with the second half of the school year.

“A limited number of titles will be offered, as schools continue to transition back to full time in classroom instruction,” a press release says.

Performances for all are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Feb 7: “Freedom Riders,” grades 3-8.

Feb. 22: “The Pout-Pout Fish,” grades pre-K-2.

March 17: “Pete the Cat,” grades pre-K-3.

March 28: “Rosie Revere, Engineer and Friends,” grades K-4.

April 21: “Dog Man: The Musical,” grades 1-5.

+ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, with info at foxcitiespac.com/education.

The hybrid series “provides greater access to bring arts to classrooms at a time where challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic intersect with a greater need for the inspiration and sense of understanding arts experiences can provide,” a press release says.

The series will present virtual performances through fall and winter, with in-person performances starting in February 2022.

Virtual

Through Oct. 29: Glass Half Full Theatre’s production of “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story.”

Nov. 8-24: “Mixed Blessings” by Barron Ryan.

Jan. 14-28: “Five Days” with Step Afrika!

Feb. 28-March 11: “To the Moon and Beyond: Create Your Own Lunar Lander with Janet’s Planet.”

In person

Feb. 11: Childplay’s production of “Schoolhouse Rock – Live!”

Feb. 24-25: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!).”

Feb. 28: “Small Island Big Song.”

March 14: Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute Link Up: “The Orchestra Rocks.”

April 6: Black Violin.

+ The Grand Oshkosh, with info at thegrandoshkosh.org.

“All shows and accompanying education materials are available digitally to use in the classroom – whether in-person, at home, or somewhere in between,” a press release says.

Accessible now through June 30, 2022: ArtsPower presentation of “The Monster Who Ate My Peas,” preK-2.

Accessible now through June 30, 2022: ArtsPower presentation of “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E Frankweiller,” grades 3-6.

Accessible now through June 30, 2022: ArtsPower presentation of “Laura Ingalls Wilder,” grades 3-6.

Accessible between Oct. 4-15: Siegel Artist Management presentation of “Kuniko Yamamoto Origami Math,” grades K-6.

Accessible between Nov. 8-Nov. 23: Siegel Artist Management presentation of “Janet’s Planets: A Tour through the Solar System,” grades K-5.