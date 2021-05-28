DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The always experiment-minded Door Kinetic Arts Festival will return this year, though online. Events are June 5-12.

According to a press release: “The DKAF team welcomes audience members, wherever they may be in the world, to gather around their screens for a celebration of art, collaboration and cocktails. Everything patrons have come to know and love about the DKAF film festival will be available in their living rooms this year.”

Normally, the festival is centered in Bjorklunden lodge south of Baileys Harbor. Artists – performing and otherwise – spend a week creating and presenting new work. The plan is to return next year to that format. Meantime:

In the release, producer Alan Kopischke says, “Give Netflix a break. We know you’ve finished it by now. Join us for this exciting lineup of festival favorites and new creators to discover.”

Spoken word poet and multimedia artist and creator, Harold Green, returns for his second festival appearance. Captured on film, Green’s performance, “King in Continuum,” builds on the work he developed at the festival in 2019.

The annual film festival will include fifteen short films, available to be screened, free, at www.doorkinetic.com June 5-June 12.

The film works range in experience, tone and theme “from breathtaking animation, moments of relatable comedy, and nail-biting suspense.”

Again featured in the festival, cocktail connoisseur Robert Simonson will create “the perfect concoction” to accompany this year’s film lineup. Taking to the screen, Simonson will offer a virtual drink tutorial for festival guests to master in their home.

Festival founders Eric Simonson and Alan Kopischke will conduct a handful of interviews with selected festival artists. For the live Q & A sessions, they welcome guests to tune in online for the behind-the-scenes scoop to hear about the process, the context and the collaboration that inspired these works.

DKAF 2021 Film Festival Lineup

+ “King in Continuum,” directed by Harold Green.

The short film is composed of poems written by Harold Green, with vocal accompaniment from his wife, Charisma, to show the continued presence of themes orated by Dr. Martin Luther King decades ago.

+ “Blank State,” directed by Lani Yamanaka.

During the first months of COVID-19, Lani Yamanaka and Megumi Iwama weren’t sure where their dancing bodies and artistic professions fit. “Blank State” was born from this desperate, emotional need to create.

+ “Montana,” directed by Michael Schwartz.

In the woods surrounding Flathead Lake, Montana, a troubled psychiatrist experiments with unconventional methods while struggling with her own traumatic past.

+ “We Are an Island,” directed by Peter Logue.

Real-life couple, Art and Nan Kellam, spend a lifetime in isolation on an island off the coast of Maine.

+ “Colorful Fears,” directed by Will Kim.

Spanned are the filmmaker’s fears of his creative tools, fake affection, betrayal, abstract imagination and the cycle of the fears.

+ “La Brouette,” directed by Josh Garvin.

A woman living on a small Wisconsin farm hides a dark secret.

+ “The Escape,” directed by Liudmila Komrakova.

The patient in an insane asylum is given an injection to calm her down. She is left alone lying on the bed in a straitjacket overwhelmed with her hallucinations and memories. In the ward, another girl unexpectedly appears trying to bring the first one to consciousness.

+ “Nice Guy,” directed by Mark Daniel Cade.

Jim Franken is a single guy who doesn’t want to be single. In his search for his soul mate, he goes on several dates and encounters some very unexpected outcomes.

+ “Two Little People,” directed by Xin Li.

This hand-painted short animation depicts a love story between two little people living in a wheat field.

+ “The Winter,” directed by Xin Li.

Walking in a snowy forest, a peasant sees an unusual deer and goes to follow it. The deer allures him, and the peasant even wants to catch it.

+ “Wait a Moment,” directed by Naseri Edris.

The story of a man and a woman whose momentary decisions ruin their lives.

+ “Wooden Sword,” directed by Behzad Alavi.

Two little boys meet each other in a green space and make friends. On the other hand, their fathers have a big problem.

+ “The Farewell,” directed by Kitty McNamee.

Star-crossed lovers rendezvous for what will be their final dance.

+ “The Human and the Human, directed by Behzad Alavi.

Humans fell to earth and began to procreate and multiply until earth was full of them.

+ “Inhale,” directed by Zamiri Nasser.

Ebrahim’s chronic insomnia has caused tension between him and his wife, Marziyeh.