GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Think of Green Bay, France, Illinois, comic book art, fine art, Zorro, Batman, Superman and underground comics – all at once. You have Peter Poplaski, who seems to live a stream-of-consciousness life.

Peter Poplaski has been popping into my life every once in a while for 50 years.

The current pop-in started with an email with the enticing phrase, “old classmate!”

Peter Poplaski’s agent/friend/guidepost, Denis Kitchen, happens to be a college classmate of mine. We worked together on the UWM Post at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The email goes on…

“With retired academician James Danky of Madison, I co-curated a just-opening exhibit of Wisconsin-based comic art called ‘MoWA Funnies’ for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MoWA) in West Bend, with an additional exhibit in Milwaukee.

Preparations for exhibition. (Museum of Wisconsin Art)

“A key artist in the exhibits – the one who drew both the official poster and the catalog cover – is Green Bay native and resident Peter Poplaski…

“Pete in recent years has divided his time between his painting studio in the south of France and America, primarily Green Bay. In fact, he came back in mid-March for what was intended to be a three-month stay, but the pandemic has kept him in Green Bay far longer than planned, since Europe understandably is not welcoming Americans back these days…

“Pete worked for me for many years when my publishing company Kitchen Sink Press was located in Milwaukee and Princeton, Wisconsin. He’s a very unusual artist in that he excels in two ordinarily quite disparate artistic genres. He is a serious oil painter whose still lifes, portraits and landscapes are in many private collections worldwide, but he is also an accomplished cartoonist who has worked for Stan Lee/Marvel, DC Comics, and who has packaged art books for Little, Brown and other companies. Most recently he has created numerous covers for collections of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.”

If Peter Poplaski sounds like a saga of a person, he is. Helping give a perspective of him will be four people: Denis Kitchen, his guidepost, James Danky, co-curator of the exhibition; J. Tyler Friedman, associate curator of Wisconsin Museum of Art in West Bend; and Peter Poplaski.

Denis Kitchen at home in Shutesbury, Massachusetts. (Marjorie Kitchen)

Dennis Kitchen, Shutesbury, Massachusetts: For the exhibition, “I loaned the majority of the original art from my collection. I’ve been collecting comic art for many years. The co-curating was the actual selection, working with the museum’s J. Tyler Friedman, who is the in-house curator, and James Danky, who is an old friend and retired academic in Madison. We selected it to show basically two different shows. The one in Milwaukee was supposed to coincide with the opening of the Democratic National Convention, the ‘MoWA,’ the more political show, the underground cartoonists who were in Milwaukee in the late ’60s and early ’70s. The one in West Bend, ‘Wisconsin Funnies,’ was supposed to be more of a survey of Wisconsin-born or Wisconsin-bred cartoonists. Together, they were called ‘MoWA Funnies.’ As of course we know, the pandemic both meant the Democrats were not coming to Milwaukee, and it delayed the opening of the West Bend exhibition (which has opened and continues to Nov. 22; wisconsinart.org).”

James Danky, Stoughton, Wisconsin: “Denis and I have been comics partners for a long time now, and we’ve done a series of exhibits together. We enjoyed the experience, particularly when we did the show at the Chazen Museum of Art on the University of Wisconsin campus in 2009. We swap roles every so often. I had gone to a talk by the curator at the Museum of Wisconsin Art about an artist who’s a friend of ours, and I introduced myself. And so I sent him a copy of the underground classics, both from the Chazen show and a pitch letter and said Denis and I would love to do an exhibit on underground cartoonists in Wisconsin. Many years later, Tyler Friedman, the associate curator at MOWA, picked up on it, and the result is ‘Wisconsin Funnies’.”

Dennis Kitchen: “Jim Danky was for many years the head librarian at the Wisconsin State Historical Society, and I was donating our comics there early on because I knew he collected unusual things. He has the reputation for blurring the boundaries of what belongs in libraries. So I thought I’d test him by sending him underground comics, and he loved them. So we got together a couple of times at symposiums and whatnot, and we liked each other and we became pals outside of any professional connection. And so we periodically work together on projects. “Beside that big show in Madison a few years ago, he and I put together data bases for Alexander Street Press, which is now part of ProQuest, and they are a service to libraries that provide massive data bases on almost any academic subject you can think of. We put together comic book bases of about 200,000 each, starting with underground comics a few years ago, which proved successful. And then we did a second one. Now we’re working on a third one, which is to basically compile a quarter million or so pages of ‘Archie Comics’ showing Archie as a reflection of American culture. As silly as it might seem on the surface, it really is a way of following the mores and the changing culture by watching what happens in ‘Archie Comics’ from 1940 ’til now. So we work together quite often. Even though we are now half a continent apart, we haven’t stopped.”

J. Tyler Friedman. (Museum of Wisconsin Art)

J. Tyler Friedman, West Bend Wisconsin: He visited Peter Poplaski at his apartment in Sauve, France, while on a vacation with his partner, who had lived in the south of France when she was growing up.

“The exhibition was just kind of getting under way, and I thought that it would be a fun adventure to meet Pete to learn about his background and what he’s working on. Denis Kitchen put me in touch with Pete, and we ended up having a very lovely and memorable Bastille Day dinner.

“I asked Pete general questions about his background. He kind of laid out his path from being a young comic lover in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to being an established artist who divides his time between a Medieval town in the south of France and the United States.

“He showed me some of his work. He, of course, has his paintings hanging on the walls. He showed me his studio and various Superman and Batman covers that he was working on. He showed me pieces in his collection of other people’s art. I remember a Prince Valiant strip.

“And then we had dinner with Pete and his partner, Rika (Deryckere), and Robert and Aline Crumb and a friend, Anthony Baldwin, who also lives in Sauve. I collect 78 rpm records, and so does Robert Crumb sort of famously and so does Tony Baldwin. So it was delightful to be able to talk to fellow collectors about collecting. And then after the dinner, we watched the fireworks from a turret (on Peter Poplaski’s apartment) and then spun some of Robert’s records. And drank entirely too much wine.”

Robert Crumb is legendary in underground comics, plus he is steeped in music.

James Danky on the exhibition: “I hope that the in-person audience will take the opportunity to see how original comic art differs from the printed page. My assumption is – I think correct – is that people familiar with comic pages and graphic novel pages, that they now hold but they’ve never seen the original art of, will see what lies behind such efforts. That, and the extraordinary display, the virtuoso exhibit of what Wisconsin artists have done.”

James Danky.

Denis Kitchen on the exhibition: “Most people in America and the world are familiar with comics. Most like comics, even though it’s a guilty pleasure. But I would say a relatively small percentage think of comics as Art with a capital ‘A.” There is a science-fiction guy, Theodore Sturgeon, who had a thing called Sturgeon’s Law, which says, ‘Ninety-percent of everything is crud.’ Well, that’s true. And I think if you look at the buildings around you right now, probably not many of them qualify to be architecture, but maybe roughly 10 percent of the buildings in the country, yeah, they’re architecture. And the same is true of comics. The best comics do rise, I believe, to the level of Art. And I know, I’m prejudiced because I’m one of those cartoonists, but I’ve been studying them for a long time. I know the masters, I know the evolution of the art form. It’s a unique combination of words and pictures. We celebrate words in terms of literature, and we celebrate art in terms of pictures hanging on frames. But when you combine the two, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t qualify for the same kind of respect.

“So what I see the show doing on a regional level is elevating the attitude people have and to look at comics – as in art – as an expression, as an art beyond just telling a joke or telling a story because that’s the superficial way of looking at it, the same way you might superficially look at the Chrysler Building. If you really study it, you start to gain respect for it.”

Question for Denis Kitchen: What does Peter Poplaski have going for him?

“Talent and charm. Gosh, it sounds kind of trite, but he’s just an amazing artist, and so versatile. There are companies that have hired him when they need to mimic someone. If they need a cover to look like it was drawn in 1930 by a particular artist, well, he can do that. It’s the same from any era. And so the Superman and Batman covers emulate a style of what the material – like the material is from the 1960s, the publisher wants the cover to look like it was drawn in the 1960s, Pete is the go-to guy for that sort of thing. He could probably be a very successful counterfeiter, but he’s too ethical for that. But he is an incredible mimic. And then on his own, he’s a terrific artist. And that’s why the museum tapped him to do the official poster. I recommended him, but I knew he’d be perfect for it…

Peter Poplaski shows a project in the works. (Warren Gerds)

“He’s what I call a pure artist because his instinct every day is to just be creative. And if he as an assignment, I can tell you as his agent, he’s not necessarily going to work on that assignment today. He’s going to, if the sky is right and the light is right, he’ll go and he’ll paint a landscape or he’ll go and do sketches somewhere. He follows his muse in a way of an old-school artist. And so there’s a purity to it that I admire because it’s rare. Most artists can’t live that way. They have to earn a living. It’s him willing to make less money in order to just be an artist and express himself every day as the muse drives him. That’s very rare.”

Question for J. Tyler Friedman: What does Peter Poplaski have going for him?

“Oh, goodness, so much. He’s a supreme draftsman. He’s not just a remarkable artist, but a remarkably versatile artist. There are lots of people who over time have developed a signature style of work that they do better than anyone else. But I doubt that anyone can do as many things as well as Pete can do them. You know, as an expert mimic – you ask him to draw something in Chester Gould/Dick Tracy style, he can do that. If you ask him to do Crumb style, he can do that. If you ask him to do Will Eisner style, he can do that. If you show him something he’s never seen before, I don’t think that he would have a problem doing something entirely different. He also can do color work. For a long time, he also was doing that sort of thing through Denis Kitchen and Kitchen Sink Press. And then on top of that he’s also a remarkable realist painter. So he has all those things down.

A Peter Poplaski work in progress. (Warren Gerds)

“He also has a really beautiful brain. He’s incredibly curious, extremely well-read. He told me when I was meeting with him that whenever he would become interested in an artist, he always will read at least three books about the person. He finds a standard, scholarly tome, then a slightly more romanticized popular account of the artist and then he tries to track down the artist’s letters or some sort of personal, first-hand documents. And it struck me as a really brilliant way to get to know anything. And it really shows in the breadth of knowledge that he has about the history of western art. I remember talking to him in France and also when he’d come to the Museum of Wisconsin Art as I would take him around our collection. He always as just brilliant insights on works, even if he hasn’t seen them before. Being the versatile, masterful artist that he is, he is really able to take you inside the artist’s mind and to point out things that you otherwise might not have realized or wouldn’t appreciate. But I’ve learned a great deal just talking with Pete, watching him work…

“Another thing about Pete – in addition to a total lack of pretention – he’s really childlike, which, of course, is very different from childish. But it kind of goes back to that curiosity that I had mentioned – keenly interested in people and openness to people, a curiosity about the world. I always find that very impressive and a winning quality. A rare quality as well.”

Question for James Danky: What does Peter Poplaski have going for him?

“It’s a bubbling font of creativity. He has an extraordinary gift in his hands and eyes that’s needed to draw and create. I’ve seen him do this in front of me, too. It’s amazing, his ability to be looking at you and start sketching you. From the eye to the hand – that’s it exactly.

“He also is one of the most Wisconsin people I know. (I chuckled). It’s true that he lives in France for most of the year – and for many, many years living with Rika down next to the Crumbs in the south of France – but you could say if you cut him open, you would have green and gold inside. He exemplifies all of the virtues that we used to think were pretty universal in the state, which many of us would love to see ascendant again – curious, decent, funny. He’s got a great sense of humor. And all of those qualities come out in his art.

“The cover of for the exhibit catalog and the newsletter and so forth are just wonderful. And that’s from a suggestion of Tyler Friedman, who said, ‘I’d like a cover to do these kind of things.’ So Pete made some sketches, and then they advanced along and became the cover of the book, which works so wonderfully.”

Display of catalogs for exhibition at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. (MOWA)

Peter Poplaski on the exhibition and the catalog cover and more: “What’s fascinating is that the exhibition at West Bend, which is great, is also that a third of it, at least, is in Milwaukee at another gallery. It’s kind of like you have to go to two places to see the entire show. The catalog is very good, very impressive.

“For the catalog and poster, we needed an image that works with 50 years of comics. If you go back 50 years, it’s basically the late ’60s and ’70s, when the underground comics were big and when I dropped out of college and moved to Milwaukee to be part of the Krupp Comic Works with Denis Kitchen.

“Through that experience, I managed to not only meet but work with practically everybody in the business. That was a lot of fun, to meet people and hear why they did what they did. Or I’d get to color the cover or whatever the situation was. I know that I was like the second person to handle the original artwork after it was mailed from the artist to Krupp Comic Works. It’s fascinating to see the artwork on the wall again after 50 years.

“(Beforehand) the curator, Tyler Friedman, came over to France, and we had a big dinner and talked about the show coming up. They wanted some big, laughing kind of face. The first thing I did to approach this was I wanted it to be a more period-looking older cartoon strip. I was looking at old Sunday newspapers from the turn of the last century, anywhere from 1897 to about 1910. What caught my eye to promote a whacky, 50-year-old laughing character, I found a big image of Happy Hooligan. Happy Hooligan was a full-page ad and he’s got his mouth open, and the joke is he’s happy he’s always hungry because he’s basically a hobo and you cut out these yellow airplanes and you cut out his mouth and so you throw airplanes into his mouth. It had to be a big image, and I thought it had a strong poster effect. Then I looked at images of Harpo Marx making faces and did a couple of sketches with Harpo Marx. So I’m mutating this. In the end, we needed an older, sort of a hippy pirate looking guy. So that’s what it evolved into. I was thinking specifically of Skip Williamson, who was a Chicago cartoonist tied in with Bijou Funnies, and I had worked with him on a couple of projects, including one for Playboy magazine back in 1980. He had that kind of look, like a pirate and a hippie and an underground cartoonist. I thought that kind of over-the-top grinning, Happy Hooligan type hippie pirate would kind of work. And then the idea was to tell people what the show is about, that he’s holding a comic book that has this ‘50 years of comics.’ And then the heads that are on the comic book covers are all the cartoonists that should be in the show one way or another. It’s great that it has more of a poster effect, but it’s a really strong book cover. It has the old newsprint look, suggesting 50 years.

Peter Poplaski’s prototypes of exhibit covers. (Warren Gerds)

“The amazing thing about West Bend also is back in 1978, I was part of a three-man painting exhibition at the West Bend gallery. The other two painters were Bill Bukowski, who just graduated from Madison, and John Gordon, who lives in the area and was teaching at St. Norbert College for a while. So we had a three-man show, and that was a lot of fun to do there, too.

“So it’s amazing to return and see how they moved out of what was a big mansion and now have a fully modern facility, and it’s really well-designed. The central galleries are built at a slight diagonal, and the end wall is always a giant painting, a big, impressive either figurative thing or landscape painting. They’ve got a very interesting collection, which can kind of inspire you to want to go out and paint.”

Monday: In his stream-of-consciousness way, Peter Poplaski offers more takes on Green Bay, France, Illinois, comic book art, fine art, Zorro, Batman, Superman and underground comics – all at once.