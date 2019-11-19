Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Audience can get into the act of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance and Music programs will present four performances of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” this week University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, with an additional special performance at 11 p.m. Nov. 22. Info: weidnercenter.com or ticketstaronline.com.

According to a press release: UWGB’s production encourages audience participation. Prop bags complete with instructions will be available for purchase in the lobby prior to the performance. Audience members are encouraged to dress up when attending the production, and an online costume contest will be held with the cast and crew from the production picking winners who will receive tickets to upcoming productions.

The production is rated R for adult content.

Directing is John Mariano of the faculty with musical direction by Courtney Sherman and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner. Performing are UWGB students.

“The Rocky Horror Show” made its debut in London in 1973 but is most widely known for its 1975 film adaption, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Over the years, the movie version has developed a cult following due, in large part, to midnight showings at movie theaters across the country. As the cult following grew, so did audience participation leading to audience members dressing up as their favorite characters to attend viewing and even bringing their own props to act out scenes.

In addition to the cult following, the show has been praised by critics for its message of inclusivity, acceptance and sexual liberation.

Featuring a score of rock ’n’ roll, “The Rocky Horror Show” pays tribute to the science-fiction and B horror movies of the 1930s-1950s. The show tells the story of Brad and Janet, clean-cut, wholesome couple who get stranded at a castle when their car breaks down during a rainstorm. There they meet Riff Raff, the butler, Magenta, his sister, a groupie named Columbia, and Dr. Frank N Furter, a scientist.

But Brad and Janet are in for a night like no other when Dr. Frank N Furter introduces them to his latest creation.