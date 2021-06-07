GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay this week will open its new comedy musical “Bays of Our Lives” at the Meyer Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 11 (sold out); 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 12 and 17; 7:30 p.m. June 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Info: meyertheatre.org.

This from the troupe in press release:

“Grab your popcorn and settle in for some daytime drama. Stefano DiMera plans to woo Luke Spencer and Dr. Noah Drake, the board presidents of St. Vincent Hospital and Bellin Hospital, at Green Bay’s annual masquerade ball. Stefano hopes to combine the two hospitals and build the largest and most successful hospital in the world. To do so, he’s enlisted the help of his diabolical daughter, Kristen DiMera. At the party, Stefano wants Kristen to lure Laura Spencer away from Luke and Erica Kane away from Dr. Noah Drake. Kristen correctly assumes this task will be more than a little difficult. There’s no way Luke will leave Laura’s side, especially since she’s begun showing bizarre symptoms and passing out without warning. Plus, Dr. Noah Drake is beyond preoccupied trying to show off to the diva of all divas, Erica Kane. Will a successful acquisition occur, or will unexpected plot twist after plot twist ruin Stefano’s plan? You’ll have to find out in ‘Bays of Our Lives.’ As they say, like cheese through an hourglass, these are the bays of our lives.”

Cast: Frank Hermans (Dr. Noah Drake), Pat Hibbard (Stefano DiMera), Tom Verbrick (Luke Spencer), Amy Riemer (Erica Kane), Lisa Borley (Laura Spencer), Sarah Galati (Kristen DiMera)

Band: Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Lights: Ross Loining. Sound: Kelly Klaus.

Among songs in the show are “I Drove All Night” by Celine Dion, “Another Sad Love Song” by Kelly Clarkson,” “(Simply) The Best” by Tina Turner, “Love Somebody” by Rick Springfield, “All I Need” by Jack Wagner, “Through the Eyes of Love” by Melissa Manchester, “Hello” by Adele and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu’ by Johnny Rivers.

***

Theater statement: “Per the CDC’s updated guidance, the Meyer Theatre no longer requires fully vaccinated guests or employees to wear face coverings while in the complex. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask guests and employees for responsible and respectful cooperation of this revised policy. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe environment for everyone.”