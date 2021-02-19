GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will present the audio play “Bent Compass” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 as part of the center’s digital lineup into May. Info: weidnercenter.com.

According to various website: Written by Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek and performed by Brookshire, “Bent Compass” explores the transformation of an Army medic (Sesek) during deployment in Iraq, going from fresh recruit to seasoned veteran.

The play contains strong language, so listener discretion is advised.

Due to concerns for public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all Weidner Center programs will be presented with no-person attendance.

If you are a veteran or a member of UWGB campus community, access is at https://uwgreenbay.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3KTPKJkZ6i0F8Pk.

“Bent Compass” background: Inspired by research for an acting part, Brookshire contacted longtime friend Sesek to discuss his military experiences along with the challenges and differences of before and after war. Further conversations led to the development of the one-person play. The play explores how a “new normal” takes hold of the lives of those in combat, and by extension, everyone around them.

The project is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Direction of “Bent Compass” is by Phil Darius Wallace, a Memphis-based actor, writer and speaking coach.

In this region, Neil Brookshire is known for his performances at the professional Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County. He has appeared there in such plays as “Trick of the Light,” “The 39 Steps” and “Miss Holmes.”

Brookshire recently created “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol” as a Peninsula Players production and “The Dust of Death” as a Door Shakespeare Production.

He also is the founder of Dirt Hills Productions, which produces short films and audio material.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from Boise State University and a master of fine arts in acting from Northern Illinois University. He resides in Door County.