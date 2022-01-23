Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Bias’ exhibition enriches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “The Bias Inside Us” is an exhibition from the esteemed Smithsonian Institution that the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is hosting in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus for three more weeks.

The goal of the exhibition is to enrich the community by helping it to put on its thinking cap.

The exhibition is not on stage but in the Grand Foyer that’s graced by the curlicue chandelier by world-famous artist Dale Chihuly.

In this case, the word “bias” is its broadest definition.

For sure, inequities with historic roots are explored.

Displays include examples of commonplace sources of contempt.

And there are questions and questions posed that look into one’s soul.

Around every corner is another impression of what goes on in life around us in often subtle ways.

The exhibition brings out much.

The rivers of thoughtfulness also include high-level fun in the section on the science of bias.

Videos are mini-documentaries on such topics as the speed of a first impression, which is quicker than the blink of an eye.

One of my favorites is how a behavioral scientist named Stroop devised a way to spot Russian spies.

Another favorite is how the brain can fool the eye in ways that make a lie of the statement, “Seeing is believing.”

The target audience for “The Bias Inside Us” is ages 11 to 25, but any age can learn.

Admission is free, and viewing to Feb. 13 is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

More: weidnercenter.com/The-Bias-Inside-Us.

Created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services, the project draws from work by psychologists Mahzarin R. Banaji of Harvard University and Anthony G. Greenwald, professor emeritus at the University of Washington. They defined the term “implicit bias” through their work on unconscious and conscious mental processes. They teamed for the book, “Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People” (Delacorte Press, 2013), to explore biases based on exposure to cultural attitudes on areas such as gender, race, social class and disabilities.

Outreach programming includes performances of “Freedom Riders” in the Stage Doors Education Series for young people at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center. From the touring Mad River Theater Works, the new play, with original songs and music, explores courageous personalities behind a critical chapter in the history of the Civil Rights movement.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required in the Weidner Center.