PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Coastal Players of Marinette/Menominee will present the farce “Boeing Boeing” next week as dinner theater at Embers 1871 restaurant, W3529 County Road B. Info: https://bit.ly/BoeingBoeingEmbers.

The schedule: Aug. 26-28, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

According to a press release: The play is similar in vein to William Shakespeare’s comedies of merry misadventures and mistaken identities.

Snapshot: Three airline flight attendants from three countries all believe they’re engaged to French bachelor Bernard. In the past, Bernard has been able to juggle these women due to his detailed timetable of his fiancés’ flight schedules. When the situation changes and all of the women end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth.

The farce was written by French playwright Marc Camoletti, with the English-language adaptation, translated by Beverley Cross, first staged in London in 1962. As a theater piece, “Boeing Boeing” has been popular in many parts of the world. It was made into a popular movie in 1965 with Jerry Lewis and Tony Curtis.

The cast for “Boeing Boeing” includes Michaela Kaiser as Gloria, Kenan Puler as Bernard, James Porras II as Robert, Rebecca Stone Thornberry as Berthe, Brittany Welch as Gabriella and Jacqueline Nutter as Gretchen.

“Boeing Boeing” is directed by John Thornberry. The set design is by Joshua Lalonde, and light design is by Chris Weber.

Coastal Players is in its third year as a not-for-profit theater company in the Marinette/Menominee area “dedicated to enriching the community by creating bold theater that challenges conventional storytelling and unites artist and audience.”

Previous Coastal Players productions include “The Last Five Years,” which was performed in the Menominee (Michigan) Opera House in 2019, and “A John Denver Songbook,” performed in summer 2020 at Badger Park in Peshtigo.