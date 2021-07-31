MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra is headed back to action to celebrate its 70th anniversary season. Info: manitowocsymphony.org.

According to its website: Four performances are scheduled at Capitol Civic Centre, all starting at 7:30 p.m.

Music director and conductor is Dylan Thomas Chmura-Moore, who also is director of orchestral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he is associate professor of music and tenured. In addition, Chmura-Moore is the conductor of the Symphony Orchestra at Ripon College and a president of the College Orchestra Directors Association.

The lineup:

+ Oct. 9: “The Original Dracula”

Screened will be the 1922 silent film, “Nosteratu: A Symphony of Horror,” while the orchestra performs the soundtrack.

+ Nov. 20: “We All Sing in the Season”

The holiday concert features musical theater actor (“Book of Mormon” national tour) Daniel LeClaire.

On the program are “timeless and festive favorites by Vivaldi and Bach and modern settings of our most beloved carols by Mannheim Steamroller.”

+ April 9, 2022: “Our Sound! Celebrating 70 Years”

Featured is cellist Andrew Briggs, originally from Colorado, now living in France.

Key works will be by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

+ June 25, 2022: “Our Town: By George!”

Pianist Diana Shapiro will return to feature the music of George Gershwin.

Outside of the season, the orchestra has other programming. Closest at had is “Erin Boheme at The Wharf,” a fundraiser featuring the Oshkosh native jazz vocalist at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

The orchestra’s claim to fame is being the smallest city in Wisconsin (32,500) to have its own symphony orchestra.