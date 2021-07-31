LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Brahms, Schumann, Gershwin, Dracula on tap in Manitowoc

Critic At Large

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Season poster. (Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra is headed back to action to celebrate its 70th anniversary season. Info: manitowocsymphony.org.

According to its website: Four performances are scheduled at Capitol Civic Centre, all starting at 7:30 p.m.

Music director and conductor is Dylan Thomas Chmura-Moore, who also is director of orchestral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he is associate professor of music and tenured. In addition, Chmura-Moore is the conductor of the Symphony Orchestra at Ripon College and a president of the College Orchestra Directors Association.

The lineup:

+ Oct. 9: “The Original Dracula”

Screened will be the 1922 silent film, “Nosteratu: A Symphony of Horror,” while the orchestra performs the soundtrack.

+ Nov. 20: “We All Sing in the Season”

The holiday concert features musical theater actor (“Book of Mormon” national tour) Daniel LeClaire.

On the program are “timeless and festive favorites by Vivaldi and Bach and modern settings of our most beloved carols by Mannheim Steamroller.”

+ April 9, 2022: “Our Sound! Celebrating 70 Years”

Featured is cellist Andrew Briggs, originally from Colorado, now living in France.

Key works will be by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

+ June 25, 2022: “Our Town: By George!”

Pianist Diana Shapiro will return to feature the music of George Gershwin.

Outside of the season, the orchestra has other programming. Closest at had is “Erin Boheme at The Wharf,” a fundraiser featuring the Oshkosh native jazz vocalist at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

The orchestra’s claim to fame is being the smallest city in Wisconsin (32,500) to have its own symphony orchestra.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth

The Impromptu 1996 Home Run Derby

Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?