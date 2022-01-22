DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Knight Theatre will present “Carrie: The Musical” in five performances next week. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; and 2 p.m. Jan. 30 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus.

According to a press release: Due to COVID-19 concerns masks are required for all indoor events, and socially distance seating is in place for added precaution.

Knight Theatre is a student-run organization. It is dedicated to staging a musical theater production each year, with a month-long rehearsal schedule that culminates in several public performances. Every aspect of the show is coordinated and performed by St. Norbert students – from actors and pit musicians to designers, directors and producers. Knight Theatre productions traditionally have played to hundreds of audience members each year.

“Carrie: The Musical” is about Carrie White, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. She is virtually invisible to everyone around her – except the bullies at her school. At home, she’s dominated by her cruelly controlling, yet sometimes loving mother. What nobody knows is that Carrie has just discovered a special power within herself, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Set in the present in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, “Carrie the Musical” features the book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award-winner Michael Gore (“Fame,” “Terms of Endearment”), lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford (“Fame,” “Footloose”) and based on the novel by Stephen King.

The production is directed by KaCie Ley (Green Bay) and produced by Madelyn Glosny (Suamico). Tanner Witthuhn (Seymour) provides vocal direction, and Marquise Weatherall (Madison) conducts the pit band. The technical director is Jax Mader (Kaukauna), and the choreographer is Mallory Fritsch (Green Bay). The stage manager is Abby Charlier (De Pere), and assistant stage manager is Lauren Pamperin (Marion).

The design team is made up of Bruce Glassco (Little Chute), sound design; Madalynn Kuehl (Ashwaubenon) and assistant Eliza Griffey (Mishicot), lighting design; Ley and assistants Charlier, Kuehl, Mader and Pamperin, props; Hannah Dornfeld (Pulaski), costume, make-up and hair design; and Kuehl, special effects.

The cast consists of Gavin Andersson (Green Bay), Elizabeth Brefka (Franklin), Taylor Collard (De Pere), Natalie Elfner (Homewood, Ill.), Logan Enger (Little Chute), Mallory Fritsch (Green Bay), Sarah Gregory (Ashwaubenon), Kenzi Gummin (Florence), Adriana Hanson (De Pere), Marki Hietpas (Little Chute), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Medford) and Daniel Scaife (Madison).