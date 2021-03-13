LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Celtic Folk to present live ‘Sentimental Journey in Song’ in Plymouth

Celtic Folk musical group. (Plymouth Arts Center)

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Plymouth Arts Center will host the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song” with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. March 18-20 and 2:30 p.m. March 21. Performances are live with in-person audiences at the center, 520 E. Mill St. Advance tickets only. Info: plymoutharts.org.

According to the website: Due to COVID-19 considerations, masks and social distancing are required.

The four performances will include a wide variety of Americana, English and Irish music beginning with the 1940s through today.

Selections include “Twilight Time,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Make You Mine,” “Seven Drunken Nights” and “Whiskey in the Jar.”

The group features vocalists Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neal Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer and Roy Schwab, under the direction of Clegg and Kraemer. They are accompanied by the Celtic Folk musicians, Tom Armstrong, Brittany Seifert, Mike Slupski and Ramona Tritz.

The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. The first production was “Celtic Christmas” in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: “Celtic Christmas” in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020; “Memories” in 2017 and “History” in 2019.

Later this year, “Celtic Christmas 2021” will be presented at the Plymouth Arts Center, Nov. 18-21.

“The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization solely supported through memberships, fundraisers, business and individual donations, grants and sponsorships. The mission of the PAC is… to enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all, by providing diverse experiences in the arts.”

This show was originally scheduled to run this weekend and next weekend, but the dates were revamped.

