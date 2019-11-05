Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ set this weekend in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV)

A large cast is assembled for Papermaker Players Family Theater presentation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” this weekend at Kimberly High School, 1662 E. Kennedy Ave.

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Info: showtix4u.com/event-details/34857.

The show is based on the 1964 story by Roald Dahl with such characters as Willie Wonka and Charlie Bucket, played by Evan Kist.

A poor boy’s dreams come true when he wins a ticket to tour a whimsical chocolate factory, but the adventure truly begins when the eccentric owner takes the winners on a journey of imagination.

Charlie learns about loyalty, obedience and how delicious life can be.

Directing are Linda Mongin and Tracie Schmidt.

In 2002, Papermakers Players Family Theater presented “The Wizard of Oz” as the first production in the then-new Kimberly High School.