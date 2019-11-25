Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Christmas comedy ‘FrUiTCaKes’ scheduled in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay will present seven performances of the Julian Wiles comedy “FrUiTCaKes” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Info: snc.edu/tickets or evergreentheater.org.

Of note, this season evening performances are moved up a half hour.

Snapshot:

Mix a batch of fruitcakes, three dozen Christmas trees, 10,000 outdoor Christmas lights, a chicken pox epidemic, two Southern spinsters, an estranged old man and a Christmas hog named Buster and you have “FrUiTCaKes.”

In the story of understanding and reconciliation, Jamie is a kid who has run as far away from home as his money would take him. At first, he thinks this town’s inhabitants are “nuttier than fruitcakes,” but soon he comes to admire, appreciate and adore this nutty little town.

Evergreen Productions’ holiday offering will be a repeat of “FrUiTCaKeS,” first performed in 2011.

This year, director Ruth Novak has assembled the cast of young and seasoned actors.

Among the cast members are Jodi Angeli, Ethan Brockman, Megan Carpenter, Connor Heimerman, Mark Jackson, Adam Matthewson, Tessie Micke, Malachi Oslund, Judy Patefield, Carley Suda and Gary Wisneski.

Student director is Rose Schumacher. Set design and construction are by Gary Wisneski and Mark Lichon, costume design by Judy Patefield, props design by Hayden Barlass, hair/make-up design by Lois Gegare and set dressing by Sandy Zochert, who was in the 2011 production.