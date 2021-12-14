Corrie Beula Kovacs sings during an appearance on WFRV-TV’s “Local Five Live” in advance of the AVB Community Band holiday concert at the Weidner Center. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band, formerly known as the Allouez Village Band, will return next week to the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts for a holiday concert.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Admission is free, with donations accepted. Info: avbcommunityband.org.

According to a press release: Wearing of masks is required at all performances at the Weidner Center due to COVID-19 concerns. There will be no special exceptions. Information: weidnercenter.com.

Part of the band’s 40th anniversary season, the concert is titled “Christmas with Our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland.”

Doors open at 6 p.m.

In addition, the AVB Community Band will again host its annual Christmas collection of canned and dry goods for Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay in the Weidner Center lobby prior to the concert. Each year, this is one of Paul’s Pantry’s largest collections of the year.

Vocalists for the evening are Corrie Beula Kovacs and Ben Cahall.

The 75-member all-volunteer band (AVB) is directed by Mike Ajango and assistant director Paul Oleksy.

Earlier this year, Ajango performed with Kovacs and Cahall as part of the show “The Curtain Rises Again-A Musical Revue” of St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage. (My review).

Also this year, Kovacs was part of the creative team for the Northern Sky Theater of Door County’s premiere presentation of the musical “Not Even Remotely.” In 2019, Kovacs was instrumental in creating the company’s “We Like It Where?” She also portrayed the wife of former Wisconsin Gov. Warren Knowles in that production. She is a Broadway-touring veteran.

Cahall is a founding member of the St. Norbert Knights on Broadway show troupe and performed locally with Daddy D Productions and Let Me Be Frank Productions. He has performed in campus and community theatrical productions, including as Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He appeared with the ABV Community Band in 2017.

Ahead, the first concert of 2022 will be a “Big Band Bash” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, featuring the 18-piece AVB Big Band and vocalists at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

The band’s initials stand for All Volunteer Band.