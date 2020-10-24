GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s 6:30 Concert Series will present its second livestream concert of the season at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

According to a press release. The program, “Travel in Place,” will feature clarinetist Eric Hansen of the music faculty.

In keeping with university policy and COVID-19 restrictions on public events, all 6:30 Concert Series events will be livestreamed from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts with no in-person attendance.

All 6:30 Concerts will remain free and open to the public.

Hansen will take listeners on a journey performing clarinet solos inspired by travel and specific locales.

“I wanted to share fun, travel-themes clarinet solo music with everyone this year, since so many of us are eager for a fun trip or vacation,” Hansen says.

The program includes “Week in Plasencia” by Mike Curtis, “The Jungle” by Eric Mandat, “Wings” by Joan Tower and “Spanish Sketches” by Ivan Olenchik.

The concert will stream live on the Weidner Center’s YouTubechannel.

Hansen will answer questions from the livestream audience immediately following the performance. Questions may be submitted in the comments of the YouTube livestream, or via email at 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

Originally from Wyoming, Hansen earned degrees in music education and clarinet performance from the University of Arizona. He went on to earn his master of music degree from the University of Kentucky.

Hansen is an active performer of solos, chamber and large ensemble music within the community and has been featured several times on Wisconsin Public Radio. He is also the co-author of the book, “Extreme Clarinet,” a clarinet technique book that focuses on advanced technical skills and contemporary extended techniques.

The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. Performances last between 60 and 90 minutes.