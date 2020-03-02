Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Classic opera ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ scheduled in Appleton

Productions of “The Marriage of Figaro” in the region past and present. (Warren Gerds image)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

Lawrence University Opera will present four performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famed “The Marriage of Figaro” or One Crazy Day” starting Thursday, March 5.

Sung in English, performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 and 3 p.m. March 8 in Stansbury Theatre. Info: Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office-tickets. Advisory: Adult themes and situations.

The work, originated in 1786, features a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte and English translation by Andrew Porter.

Directing is Copeland Woodruff, with Andrew Crooks as conductor and music director.

In the story, Figaro and Susanna’s upcoming wedding is soured when she tells him of Count Almaviva’s plan to reinstate a law that would allow the ruling monarch (him) to share the bride’s marital bed before the groom. Figaro and Susanna enlist the aid of the Countess to catch her philandering husband red-handed.

Lawrence University has presented “The Marriage of Figaro” at least two previous times.

A January 1965 production was performed in the round in the Experimental Theater of Lawrence University’s Music-Drama Center. Music was by piano. Of note, the student singing the role of Figaro was Dale Duesing, who went on to shape an international career. Duesing has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, La Scala, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera and Covent Garden.

A March 2000 production was performed in English in Stansbury Theatre with an orchestra conducted by Bridget-Michaele Reischl and direction by Timothy Troy.

Elsewhere in the region, “The Marriage of Figaro” was performed at least two other times.

In January 1977, Skylight Theater of Milwaukee performed the work in English at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as part of a 10-city tour of Wisconsin. Music was by piano. That company toured many works during a heyday.

In November 1995, the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in Green Bay hosted San Francisco Opera Theatre in a full production sung in Italian. English supertitles were used.