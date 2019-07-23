Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Clue The Musical’ opening a two-weekend run in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)

Riverside Players will present nine performances of “Clue The Musical” starting this week in Riverside Park pavilion.

Performances are at 8 p.m. July 25-27; 7 p.m. July 28; 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4; and 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Info: ci.neenah.wi.us.

Based on the popular card game, the plot concerns a murder at a mansion occupied by suspects that is solved by a detective. The piece has an interactive feature in which audience members randomly select cards that determine which suspect committed the murder, which weapon was used and in what room the murder took place.

Based on the cards drawn, the show has 216 possible endings, with some interchangeable dialogue between characters that is delivered as the story unfolds.

Riverside Players is a hybrid in the types of community theater because it is sponsored with funding by a municipality, the City of Neenah. The players come from the area.

The idea for this “Theatre in the Park” started in 1955. The pavilion, which includes a setup for a thrust-style stage, is in the middle of the scenic park.