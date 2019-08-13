Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘Becky’s New Car’ opening Friday in Tisch Mills

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV)

The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Steven Dietz play “Becky’s New Car” starting this week.

Performances in the company’s cabaret theater are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 17, 23, 24, 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Info: forstinn.com.

Action starts with Beck speaking to the audience as if the playgoers are in her living room in Seattle. Becky’s relationships turn complex on a dime. She has been married for almost 30 years to Joe. They have a live-at-home son who is perpetual college student who given to speaking like an academic. Becky’s job at auto dealership leads to the reason for the title of the play.

The quirky comedy with serious overtones takes Becky down the road less taken.

Directed by Cathy Delain, the cast features Vicki Svacina as Becky.

Also in the cast are Bill Fricke, Scott Retzak, Darrick Bruns, Elizabeth Szymnan, Zach William Lulloff and Cori Skubal. Dietz’s original and adapted plays have been produced internationally.

“Becky’s New Car” is from 2008.