Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘Birds of a Feather’ scheduled in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)

Phoenix Players, Inc., a community theater organization, will present six performances of the comedy “Birds of a Feather” in the historic 1918 Auditorium in Rexford-Longfellow Elementary School, 10 8th St.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1; 2 p.m. Feb. 2; 7 p.m. Feb. 7-8; and 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Info: phoenixplayerswi.com.

From a press release, a snapshot of the play by Gary Ray Stapp: Armed with a sharply judgmental attitude and a pair of binoculars, homeowner Leona Crump is consumed with anxiety over her new neighbors. Will they be California beatniks? Or paroled drug pushers? Or more frightening yet, perhaps someone with children? Her worst fears are realized when an odd-ball “hill-folk” family moves in across the street. Leona quickly realizes that neither God, nor her favorite telephone psychic, has prepared her for the series of showdowns set to take place in her living room.

Cast members are Mary-Beth Kuester, Kristian Blaas, Marie Newton, Amy Steenbock, Jeanine Supanich, Zeke Fietsch, Thayer Fietsch, Zachary Hunter, Chuck Manske and Brandon Byng.

Phoenix Players, Inc. was founded in 2017 by Brandon Byng and Mary-Beth Kuester, who is also producer of the show.

This is the first straight play the troupe has produced.

“We were focused on musicals the first couple of years, but we wanted to offer plays as an opportunity for actors who may not be interested in performing in a musical,” Byng said.

Based in Kansas, Gary Ray Stapp has written 12 comedies.