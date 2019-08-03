Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy classic ‘The Odd Couple’ scheduled in Oshkosh

Rehearsal scene for men in “The Odd Couple” cast for the Acts of Peace Players production. (Troupe photo)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)

Acts of Peace Players will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8-9 and 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the social hall of Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W. 9th Ave. Info: actsofpeaceplayers.com.

The comedy is about two guys – a fussbudget and a slob – who are thrown together when their marriages go topsy-turvy.

Featured are L. Douglas Bord-Pire as Oscar Madison (the messy guy) and Casey Nash as Felix Unger (the fussy one).

Also in the cast are John Rubino, Michael Laskowski, Josh Demski, Timothy Hudson, Jess Delcamp and Sommer Johnson-Loar.

Directing is Brad Dokken.

“These actors are bringing to life the characters and making them their own,” Dokken says. “I laugh every night at rehearsal, which I suppose is to be expected with Neil Simon.”

“The Odd Couple” premiered on Broadway in 1965 and ran for 964 performances. It became a film in 1968 and a TV series in 1970. The play remains popular among community theaters and their audiences.

Acts of Peace Players is a new community theater troupe that is named for the location of its performances. This is the troupe’s second production.