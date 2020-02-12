NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘First Things First’ opening this week in Oconto

The Machickanee Players

Rehearsal for The Machickanee Players production of “First Things First” (Troupe photo)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV)

The Machickanee Players community theater troupe will present six performances of the “First Things First” starting Friday in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 6 p.m. Feb. 15 (dinner), 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 (dessert), 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Feb. 22 (dinner) and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 (dessert). Info: themachickaneeplayers.org.

Written by Derek Benfield, “First Things First” tells of Pete, a happily married widower – until he discovers that his first wife isn’t actually dead. The unexpected revelation leads to a series of
comical situations as Pete tries to find a way out of his desperate plight without upsetting either of his wives, or his second wife’s powerful mother.

Directing is Monty Witt. 

In the cast are Chris Bellow, Morgan Engeldinger, Tammie McCarthy, Timothy Merritt, Jenny Warpehoski-Fulcher and Chris Weis.

Derek Benfield was a well-known actor on British stage and television and writer of plays and TV scripts.

