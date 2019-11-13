Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘Reckless’ scheduled for six performances in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV)
Theatre on the Bay will present six performances of the Craig Lucas comedy “Reckless” starting this week in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.
Performance are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16; 2 p.m. Nov. 17; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Info: tinyurl.com/theatreonthebay.
A cast from Michigan and Wisconsin is directed by Theatre on the Bay artistic director Rebecca Stone Thornberry.
According to a press release: “Reckless” is a wild ride across multiple Christmases as Rachel (Allison Caves, Porterfield) discovers what happens when you lose – and find – yourself.
Rachel finds out that her husband, Tom (Noah Steffen, Menominee, Mich.), has hired a hitman to kill her on Christmas Eve, and she runs for her life.
Taken in by kind-hearted Lloyd (Glenn Sellen, Sobieski), and his paraplegic wife, Pooty (Cassidy MacArthur, Menominee, Mich.), Rachel becomes an honorary member of a new family. But she soon discovers that her new friends and new life are not what they seem.
The cast also includes actors in multiple roles: Tyrus Cretens (Marinette) as Roy, First Doctor, First Derelict and the Receptionist; Kenan Pulver (Menominee, Mich.) as the Second and Fifth Doctors; Gary Scholz Sr. (Menominee, Mich.) as the Fourth Doctor; Patrick Mines (Peshtigo) as Game Show Host Tim Timko; Avery Katzbeck (Marinette) as Trish and Talk Show Host; Journey Sundberg as Sue, Woman Patient, Third Doctor and Second Derelict; and Catie Kramer (Lena) as the Sixth Doctor.
The production staff includes scenic and sound designer John Thornberry (Marinette), lighting designer Chris Weber (Crivitz) and costume designer Annalisa Mines (Peshtigo).