ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-two dates for touring and local performing groups are on the 2021-2022 calendar for Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, 2391 S. Ridge Road. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

The performances in the 730-seat facility are in addition to school programs.

The schedule in chronological order:

+ Touring: Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

+ AVB Community Band: “Champions All” – 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

+ Touring: “Colin Mochrie’s HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17: on sale now for $39 and up.

+ Touring: “The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

+ Local: “Celebrate Sinatra” by Daddy D Productions – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

+ Touring: “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

+ AVB Community Band: “Of Dreams and Nightmares” – 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

+ Touring: “A Carpenters Christmas starring Lisa Rock” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

+ Local: John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): “A Not So Silent Night” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

+ Local: Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College – 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

+ Local: Daddy D Productions: “Daddy D’s Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

+ Local: Frank’s Tribute and The All-Star Band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

+ Touring: The MadHatters (a cappella) – 1 p.m. March 5.

+ Local: “Mark Twain Revisited” featuring Parker Drew – 7:30 p.m. March 10.

+ Touring: “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets – Call Us Old Fashioned: The Supper Club Tour” – 7:30 p.m. March 19.

+ AVB Community Band: “Highlights and Lowlands” – 7 p.m. March 21.

+ Touring: “The Piano Men starring Jim Witter” (music of Elton John and Billy Joel) – 7:30 p.m. March 24.

+ Touring: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers (bagpipe band) – 7:30 p.m. April 1.

+ Touring: “Bill Engvall: Just Sell Him for Parts Tour” 3 and 8 p.m. April 9.

+ AVB Community Band: “Oldies but Goodies” – 7 p.m. April 19.

+ Touring: “Mutts Gone Nuts!” (comedy dog stunt show) – 1 and 6 p.m. April 24.

+ AVB Community Band: “You’ve Got To Be Kidding!” – 7 p.m. May 16.

A notable addition is AVB Community Band, the newly renamed Allouez Village Band that formerly presented most of its concerts at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.